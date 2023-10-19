Submit Release
Bank OZK Announces Record Third Quarter 2023 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2023 was a record $169.7 million, a 32.3% increase from $128.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2023 were a record $1.49, a 38.0% increase from $1.08 for the third quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $503.5 million, a 29.5% increase from $388.7 million for the first nine months of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2023 were $4.37, a 36.6% increase from $3.20 for the first nine months of 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $264.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 26.9% increase from $208.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, PPNR was $769.9 million, a 36.5% increase from $564.0 million for the first nine months of 2022. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Provision for credit losses was $44.0 million for the third quarter and $121.6 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared to $39.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $51.0 million for the first nine months of 2022. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $461.5 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $335.6 million at September 30, 2022.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of 2023 were 2.13%, 14.81% and 17.33%, respectively, compared to 1.97%, 11.85% and 14.02%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first nine months of 2023 were 2.26%, 15.06% and 17.68%, respectively, compared to 1.99%, 11.97% and 14.14%, respectively, for the first nine months of 2022. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We have been well positioned for rising interest rates and the turbulent environment of the last six quarters, and our preparation has been reflected in our record results. We believe we are well positioned for the coming quarters, and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $25.33 billion at September 30, 2023, a 29.8% increase from $19.51 billion at September 30, 2022. Deposits were $25.55 billion at September 30, 2023, a 25.2% increase from $20.40 billion at September 30, 2022. Total assets were $32.77 billion at September 30, 2023, a 24.9% increase from $26.23 billion at September 30, 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.56 billion at September 30, 2023, an 8.7% increase from $4.20 billion at September 30, 2022. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.90 billion at September 30, 2023, a 10.4% increase from $3.54 billion at September 30, 2022. The Bank did not repurchase any shares during the three months ended September 30, 2023. During the first nine months of 2023, the Bank repurchased 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $35.19 per share.

Book value per common share was $40.35 at September 30, 2023, a 13.1% increase from $35.67 at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $34.50 at September 30, 2023, a 14.9% increase from $30.02 at September 30, 2022.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.93% at September 30, 2023, compared to 16.01% at September 30, 2022. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.16% at September 30, 2023, compared to 13.83% at September 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.25% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.14% as of September 30, 2022. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.40% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% as of September 30, 2022. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs of total loans to average total loans was 0.15% for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.09% for the third quarter and 0.03% for the first nine months of September 30, 2022.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 20, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders’ equity, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in acquiring satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; or integrating any acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions; recently enacted and potential laws and regulatory requirements or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; the impact of any U.S. federal government shutdown or budgetary crisis; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding artificial intelligence and maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business or others, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank, its customers or others; natural disasters; acts of war or terrorism; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national or international political instability or military conflict, including the conflict in the Middle East and the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $32.77 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.

Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
       
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,864,300     $ 1,033,454  
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)   3,153,817       3,491,613  
Investment securities – trading         8,817  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks   63,722       42,406  
Non-purchased loans   25,051,214       20,400,154  
Purchased loans   280,526       378,637  
Allowance for loan losses   (303,358 )     (208,858 )
Net Loans   25,028,382       20,569,933  
Premises and equipment, net   665,806       678,405  
Foreclosed assets   68,738       6,616  
Accrued interest receivable   154,244       125,130  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)   804,394       789,805  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   660,789       663,543  
Other, net   303,136       246,846  
Total assets $ 32,767,328     $ 27,656,568  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Demand non-interest bearing $ 4,283,925     $ 4,658,451  
Savings and interest bearing transaction   9,029,610       9,905,717  
Time   12,239,321       6,935,975  
Total deposits   25,552,856       21,500,143  
Other borrowings   1,430,192       606,666  
Subordinated notes   347,556       346,947  
Subordinated debentures   121,652       121,591  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   158,128       156,419  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   252,031       233,864  
Total liabilities $ 27,862,415     $ 22,965,630  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022   338,980       338,980  
Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 113,136,232 and 117,176,928 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   1,131       1,172  
Additional paid-in capital   1,607,510       1,753,941  
Retained earnings   3,154,869       2,773,135  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (198,986 )     (177,649 )
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   4,903,504       4,689,579  
Noncontrolling interest   1,409       1,359  
Total stockholders’ equity   4,904,913       4,690,938  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,767,328     $ 27,656,568  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended 
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:              
Non-purchased loans $ 523,026     $ 295,054   $ 1,410,446     $ 791,313  
Purchased loans   6,005       7,148     17,845       24,300  
Investment securities:              
Taxable   9,887       10,269     29,761       31,246  
Tax-exempt   9,534       7,126     28,288       14,132  
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold   17,061       3,690     36,338       6,155  
Total interest income   565,513       323,287     1,522,678       867,146  
               
Interest expense:              
Deposits   178,823       21,997     408,577       41,343  
Other borrowings   14,326       2,460     30,339       4,500  
Subordinated notes   2,631       2,631     7,808       7,808  
Subordinated debentures   2,472       1,582     7,017       3,741  
Total interest expense   198,252       28,670     453,741       57,392  
               
Net interest income   367,261       294,617     1,068,937       809,754  
Provision for credit losses   44,036       39,771     121,638       50,986  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   323,225       254,846     947,299       758,768  
               
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts:              
NSF and overdraft fees   4,708       4,808     13,359       13,257  
All other service charges   6,973       7,089     20,662       20,963  
Trust income   2,213       2,007     6,358       6,012  
BOLI income:              
Increase in cash surrender value   5,252       4,940     15,295       14,579  
Death benefits         510           807  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees   3,995       3,418     12,165       10,039  
Gains on sales of other assets   364       3,182     5,740       10,957  
Net gains (loss) on investment securities   (270 )     321     2,066       762  
Other   2,492       2,888     9,877       9,583  
Total non-interest income   25,727       29,163     85,522       86,959  
               
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits   64,107       57,367     192,576       166,427  
Net occupancy and equipment   17,797       18,244     55,357       52,474  
Other operating expenses   47,074       40,080     136,616       113,807  
Total non-interest expense   128,978       115,691     384,549       332,708  
               
Income before taxes   219,974       168,318     648,272       513,019  
Provision for income taxes   46,144       35,969     132,564       111,754  
Net income   173,830       132,349     515,708       401,265  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   (37 )         (50 )     (3 )
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047     12,141       12,574  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 169,746     $ 128,302   $ 503,517     $ 388,688  
               
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.50     $ 1.08   $ 4.39     $ 3.21  
               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49     $ 1.08   $ 4.37     $ 3.20  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                           
  Preferred
Stock		   Common
Stock		   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained
Earnings		   Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income		   Non-
Controlling
Interest		   Total
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30, 2023:                          
Balances - June 30, 2023 $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,602,964     $ 3,026,247     $ (159,431 )   $ 1,372   $ 4,811,263  
Net income                   173,830                 173,830  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                   (37 )           37      
Total other comprehensive loss                         (39,555 )         (39,555 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                   (4,047 )               (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.36 per share                   (41,124 )               (41,124 )
Issuance of 2,446 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans             77                       77  
Stock-based compensation expense             4,469                       4,469  
Forfeitures of 11,663 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances - September 30, 2023 $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,607,510     $ 3,154,869     $ (198,986 )   $ 1,409   $ 4,904,913  
                           
Nine months ended September 30, 2023:                          
Balances - December 31, 2022 $ 338,980   $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359   $ 4,690,938  
Net income                   515,708                 515,708  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                   (50 )           50      
Total other comprehensive loss                         (21,337 )         (21,337 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.86718 per share                   (12,141 )               (12,141 )
Common stock dividends, $1.05 per share                   (121,783 )               (121,783 )
Issuance of 505,633 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans       5       618                       623  
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share repurchase program, including excise taxes       (44 )     (151,421 )                     (151,465 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans       (2 )     (8,672 )                   (8,674 )
Stock-based compensation expense             13,044                       13,044  
Forfeitures of 26,728 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances - September 30, 2023 $ 338,980   $ 1,131     $ 1,607,510     $ 3,154,869     $ (198,986 )   $ 1,409   $ 4,904,913  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
                           
  Preferred
Stock		   Common
Stock		   Additional
Paid-in
Capital 		  Retained
Earnings		   Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income		   Non-
Controlling
Interest		   Total
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended September 30, 2022:                          
Balances - June 30, 2022 $ 338,980   $ 1,190     $ 1,817,650     $ 2,563,130     $ (114,168 )   $ 3,120   $ 4,609,902  
Net income                   132,349                 132,349  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                                    
Total other comprehensive loss                         (113,505 )         (113,505 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                   (4,047 )               (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.32 per share                   (38,055 )               (38,055 )
Issuance of 5,414 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans             172                       172  
Repurchase and cancellation of 1,225,688 shares of common stock under share repurchase program       (12 )     (47,735 )                     (47,747 )
Stock-based compensation expense             3,475                       3,475  
Forfeitures of 14,142 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                    
Balances - September 30, 2022 $ 338,980   $ 1,178     $ 1,773,562     $ 2,653,377     $ (227,673 )   $ 3,120   $ 4,542,544  
                           
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:                          
Balances - December 31, 2021 $ 338,980   $ 1,254     $ 2,093,702     $ 2,378,466     $ 23,841     $ 3,117   $ 4,839,360  
Net income                   401,265                 401,265  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                   (3 )           3      
Total other comprehensive loss                         (251,514 )         (251,514 )
Preferred stock dividends, $0.89812 per share                   (12,574 )               (12,574 )
Common stock dividends, $0.93 per share                   (113,777 )               (113,777 )
Issuance of 295,343 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans       3       2,249                       2,252  
Repurchase and cancellation of 7,798,520 shares of common stock under share repurchase program       (77 )     (326,667 )                     (326,744 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation plans.       (1 )     (5,398 )                     (5,399 )
Stock-based compensation expense             9,675                       9,675  
Forfeitures of 65,992 shares of unvested restricted common stock       (1 )     1                        
Balances - September 30, 2022 $ 338,980   $ 1,178     $ 1,773,562     $ 2,653,377     $ (227,673 )   $ 3,120   $ 4,542,544  


Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended 
September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 64,107   $ 57,367   $ 192,576   $ 166,427
Net occupancy and equipment   17,797     18,244     55,357     52,474
Other operating expenses:              
Software and data processing   9,584     8,700     28,634     25,861
Deposit insurance and assessments   5,500     2,650     14,548     6,900
Professional and outside services   4,640     5,403     15,190     15,929
Advertising and public relations   3,779     3,448     10,998     5,810
Telecommunication services   1,943     1,921     6,614     5,852
ATM expense   1,927     1,500     5,725     4,497
Travel and meals   1,926     1,962     5,644     5,906
Postage and supplies   1,716     2,035     5,859     5,240
Loan collection and repossession expense   1,210     402     2,113     1,081
Amortization of intangibles   376     1,298     2,754     4,331
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets   141     87     1,106     345
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments   8,171     5,155     20,151     14,885
Other   6,161     5,519     17,280     17,170
Total non-interest expense $ 128,978   $ 115,691   $ 384,549   $ 332,708


Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
       
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:              
Residential 1-4 family $ 960,262     3.8 %   $ 981,567     4.7 %
Non-farm/non-residential   5,251,392     20.7       4,665,268     22.5  
Construction/land development   10,743,850     42.4       8,215,056     39.5  
Agricultural   254,147     1.0       239,689     1.2  
Multifamily residential   2,045,927     8.1       1,503,398     7.2  
Total real estate   19,255,578     76.0       15,604,978     75.1  
Commercial and industrial   1,257,018     5.0       902,321     4.3  
Consumer   2,936,455     11.6       2,445,851     11.8  
Other   1,882,689     7.4       1,825,641     8.8  
Total loans   25,331,740     100.0 %     20,778,791     100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses   (303,358 )         (208,858 )    
Net loans $ 25,028,382         $ 20,569,933      


Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
           
  Allowance for
Loan Losses		   Reserve for
Losses on
Unfunded Loan
Commitments		   Total Allowance
for Credit
Losses
  (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30, 2023:          
Balances – June 30, 2023 $ 263,188     $ 163,632     $ 426,820  
Net charge-offs   (9,370 )           (9,370 )
Provision for credit losses   49,540       (5,504 )     44,036  
Balances - September 30, 2023 $ 303,358     $ 158,128     $ 461,486  
           
Nine months ended September 30, 2023:          
Balances – December 31, 2022 $ 208,858     $ 156,419     $ 365,277  
Net charge-offs   (25,429 )           (25,429 )
Provision for credit losses   119,929       1,709       121,638  
Balances - September 30, 2023 $ 303,358     $ 158,128     $ 461,486  
           
Three months ended September 30, 2022:          
Balances – June 30, 2022 $ 190,795     $ 109,143     $ 299,938  
Net charge-offs   (4,074 )           (4,074 )
Provision for credit losses   13,377       26,394       39,771  
Balances - September 30, 2022 $ 200,098     $ 135,537     $ 335,635  
           
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:          
Balances – December 31, 2021 $ 217,380     $ 71,609     $ 288,989  
Net charge-offs   (4,340 )           (4,340 )
Provision for credit losses   (12,942 )     63,928       50,986  
Balances - September 30, 2022 $ 200,098     $ 135,537     $ 335,635  




Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
 
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $ 4,283,925   16.8 %   $ 4,658,451   21.7 %
Interest bearing:              
Transaction (NOW)   4,319,285   16.9       4,097,532   19.1  
Savings and money market   4,710,325   18.4       5,808,185   27.0  
Time deposits   12,239,321   47.9       6,935,975   32.2  
Total deposits $ 25,552,856   100.0 %   $ 21,500,143   100.0 %


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
 
  September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $ 4,283,925   16.8 %   $ 4,658,451   21.7 %
Interest bearing:              
Consumer and commercial:              
Consumer – Non-Time   2,928,352   11.5       3,916,078   18.2  
Consumer – Time   8,756,078   34.3       4,936,061   23.0  
Commercial – Non-Time   2,320,691   9.1       2,741,007   12.7  
Commercial – Time   683,849   2.7       516,477   2.4  
Public funds   2,992,447   11.7       2,103,392   9.8  
Brokered   2,774,888   10.9       2,050,294   9.5  
Reciprocal   812,626   3.0       578,383   2.7  
Total deposits $ 25,552,856   100.0 %   $ 21,500,143   100.0 %


Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended 
September 30, 		  Nine Months Ended 
September 30,
  2023   2022   %
Change 		  2023   2022   %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:                      
Net interest income $ 367,261     $ 294,617     24.7 %   $ 1,068,937     $ 809,754     32.0 %
Provision for credit losses   44,036       39,771     10.7       121,638       50,986     138.6  
Non-interest income   25,727       29,163     (11.8 )     85,522       86,959     (1.7 )
Non-interest expense   128,978       115,691     11.5       384,549       332,708     15.6  
Net income   173,830       132,349     31.3       515,708       401,265     28.5  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047           12,141       12,574     (3.4 )
Net income available to common stockholders   169,746       128,302     32.3       503,517       388,688     29.5  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)   264,010       208,089     26.9       769,910       564,005     36.5  
Common share and per common share data:                      
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49     $ 1.08     38.0 %   $ 4.37     $ 3.20     36.6 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.50       1.08     38.9       4.39       3.21     36.8  
Common stock dividends per share   0.36       0.32     12.5       1.05       0.93     12.9  
Book value per share   40.35       35.67     13.1       40.35       35.67     13.1  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   34.50       30.02     14.9       34.50       30.02     14.9  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   113,770       118,856     (4.3 )     115,226       121,539     (5.2 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,136       117,762     (3.9 )     113,136       117,762     (3.9 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                      
Total assets $ 32,767,328     $ 26,232,119     24.9 %   $ 32,767,328     $ 26,232,119     24.9 %
Total loans   25,331,740       19,513,712     29.8       25,331,740       19,513,712     29.8  
Non-purchased loans   25,051,214       19,103,546     31.1       25,051,214       19,103,546     31.1  
Purchased loans   280,526       410,166     (31.6 )     280,526       410,166     (31.6 )
Allowance for loan losses   303,358       200,098     51.6       303,358       200,098     51.6  
Foreclosed assets   68,738       6,559     948.0       68,738       6,559     948.0  
Investment securities – AFS   3,153,817       3,528,077     (10.6 )     3,153,817       3,528,077     (10.6 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   660,789       664,732     (0.6 )     660,789       664,732     (0.6 )
Deposits   25,552,856       20,401,876     25.2       25,552,856       20,401,876     25.2  
Other borrowings   1,430,192       456,466     213.3       1,430,192       456,466     213.3  
Subordinated notes   347,556       346,741     0.2       347,556       346,741     0.2  
Subordinated debentures   121,652       121,450     0.2       121,652       121,450     0.2  
Unfunded balance of closed loans   20,625,371       20,091,101     2.7       20,625,371       20,091,101     2.7  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   158,128       135,537     16.7       158,128       135,537     16.7  
Preferred stock   338,980       338,980           338,980       338,980      
Total common stockholders’ equity   4,564,524       4,200,444     8.7       4,564,524       4,200,444     8.7  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders' equity   (198,986 )     (227,673 )         (198,986 )     (227,673 )    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio   99.13 %     95.65 %         99.13 %     95.65 %    
Selected ratios:                      
Return on average assets(2)   2.13 %     1.97 %         2.26 %     1.99 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity(1) (2)   14.81       11.85           15.06       11.97      
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1) (2)   17.33       14.02           17.68       14.14      
Average common equity to total average assets   14.38       16.61           15.02       16.60      
Net interest margin – FTE(2)   5.05       5.03           5.29       4.60      
Efficiency ratio   32.60       35.50           33.09       36.92      
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)   0.17       0.09           0.12       0.07      
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)   0.15       0.09           0.15       0.03      
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)   0.25       0.14           0.25       0.14      
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)   0.40       0.13           0.40       0.13      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5)   1.20       1.03           1.20       1.03      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments   1.00       0.85           1.00       0.85      
Other information:                      
Non-accrual loans(4) $ 62,648     $ 24,633         $ 62,648     $ 24,633      
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)                              

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
   
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   %
Change
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:          
Net interest income $ 367,261     $ 356,824     2.9 %
Provision for credit losses   44,036       41,774     5.4  
Non-interest income   25,727       31,987     (19.6 )
Non-interest expense   128,978       129,355     (0.3 )
Net income   173,830       171,965     1.1  
Preferred stock dividends   4,047       4,047      
Net income available to common stockholders   169,746       167,917     1.1  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)   264,010       259,456     1.8  
Common share and per common share data:          
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.49     $ 1.47     1.4 %
Basic earnings per common share   1.50       1.47     2.0  
Common stock dividends per share   0.36       0.35     2.9  
Book value per share   40.35       39.51     2.1  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   34.50       33.67     2.5  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)   113,770       114,284     (0.4 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)   113,136       113,145      
Balance sheet data at period end:          
Total assets $ 32,767,328     $ 30,761,870     6.5 %
Total loans   25,331,740       23,607,446     7.3  
Non-purchased loans   25,051,214       23,291,785     7.6  
Purchased loans   280,526       315,661     (11.1 )
Allowance for loan losses   303,358       263,188     15.3  
Foreclosed assets   68,738       62,048     10.8  
Investment securities – AFS   3,153,817       3,262,366     (3.3 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   660,789       661,166     (0.1 )
Deposits   25,552,856       23,983,397     6.5  
Other borrowings   1,430,192       1,104,478     29.5  
Subordinated notes   347,556       347,350     0.1  
Subordinated debentures   121,652       121,652      
Unfunded balance of closed loans   20,625,371       21,119,761     (2.3 )
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   158,128       163,632     (3.4 )
Preferred stock   338,980       338,980      
Total common stockholders’ equity   4,564,524       4,470,911     2.1  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders' equity   (198,986 )     (159,431 )    
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio   99.13 %     98.43 %    
Selected ratios:          
Return on average assets(2)   2.13 %     2.27 %    
Return on average common stockholders' equity(1) (2)   14.81       15.14      
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity(1) (2)   17.33       17.78      
Average common equity to total average assets   14.38       15.00      
Net interest margin – FTE(2)   5.05       5.32      
Efficiency ratio   32.60       33.05      
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)   0.17       0.03      
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)   0.15       0.15      
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)   0.25       0.15      
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)   0.40       0.32      
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5)   1.20       1.11      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments   1.00       0.95      
Other information:          
Non-accrual loans(4) $ 62,648     $ 35,320      
Accruing loans - 90 days past due(4)              

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments. 

Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22
  (Dollars in thousands)
Earnings summary:                  
Net interest income $ 367,261     $ 356,824     $ 344,852     $ 332,488     $ 294,617  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment   2,632       2,602       2,603       2,383       2,151  
Net interest income (FTE)   369,893       359,426       347,455       334,871       296,768  
Provision for credit losses   (44,036 )     (41,774 )     (35,829 )     (32,508 )     (39,771 )
Non-interest income   25,727       31,987       27,809       27,544       29,163  
Non-interest expense   (128,978 )     (129,355 )     (126,217 )     (119,013 )     (115,691 )
Pre-tax income (FTE)   222,606       220,284       213,218       210,894       170,469  
FTE adjustment   (2,632 )     (2,602 )     (2,603 )     (2,383 )     (2,151 )
Provision for income taxes   (46,144 )     (45,717 )     (40,703 )     (45,686 )     (35,969 )
Noncontrolling interest   (37 )     (1 )     (12 )     54        
Preferred stock dividend   (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders $ 169,746     $ 167,917     $ 165,853     $ 158,832     $ 128,302  
Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.49     $ 1.47     $ 1.41     $ 1.34     $ 1.08  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) $ 264,010     $ 259,456     $ 246,444     $ 241,019     $ 208,089  
Selected balance sheet data at period end:                  
Total assets $ 32,767,328     $ 30,761,870     $ 28,971,170     $ 27,656,568     $ 26,232,119  
Non-purchased loans   25,051,214       23,291,785       21,700,941       20,400,154       19,103,546  
Purchased loans   280,526       315,661       361,065       378,637       410,166  
Investment securities – AFS   3,153,817       3,262,366       3,422,031       3,491,613       3,528,077  
Deposits   25,552,856       23,983,397       22,282,983       21,500,143       20,401,876  
Unfunded balance of closed loans   20,625,371       21,119,761       20,965,040       21,062,733       20,091,101  
Allowance for credit losses:                  
Balance at beginning of period $ 426,820     $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635     $ 299,938  
Net charge-offs   (9,370 )     (8,721 )     (7,339 )     (2,866 )     (4,074 )
Provision for credit losses   44,036       41,774       35,829       32,508       39,771  
Balance at end of period $ 461,486     $ 426,820     $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635  
Allowance for loan losses $ 303,358     $ 263,188     $ 222,025     $ 208,858     $ 200,098  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments   158,128       163,632       171,742       156,419       135,537  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 461,486     $ 426,820     $ 393,767     $ 365,277     $ 335,635  
Selected ratios:                  
Net interest margin – FTE(2)   5.05 %     5.32 %     5.54 %     5.46 %     5.03 %
Efficiency ratio   32.60       33.05       33.63       32.84       35.50  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)   0.17       0.03       0.15       0.09       0.09  
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)   0.15       0.15       0.14       0.06       0.09  
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)   0.25       0.15       0.15       0.22       0.14  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)   0.40       0.32       0.34       0.19       0.13  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5)   1.20       1.11       1.01       1.01       1.03  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments   1.00       0.95       0.92       0.87       0.85  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4)   0.21       0.14       0.15       0.13       0.11  

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023
   2022
   2023
   2022
  Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Income/
Expense		   Yield/
Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                              
Interest earning assets:                                              
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 1,312,533   $ 17,061   5.16 %   $ 699,489   $ 3,690   2.09 %   $ 1,005,263   $ 36,338   4.83 %   $ 1,023,707   $ 6,155   0.80 %
Investment securities:                                              
Taxable   2,243,378     9,887   1.75       2,809,479     10,269   1.45       2,351,707     29,761   1.69       3,080,645     31,246   1.36  
Tax-exempt – FTE   1,031,685     12,068   4.64       907,955     9,020   3.94       1,033,430     35,807   4.63       706,628     17,889   3.38  
Non-purchased loans – FTE   24,162,671     523,124   8.59       18,544,681     295,311   6.32       22,472,789     1,410,764   8.39       18,413,106     792,025   5.75  
Purchased loans   298,817     6,005   7.97       429,312     7,148   6.61       338,537     17,845   7.05       464,205     24,300   7.00  
Total earning assets – FTE   29,049,084     568,145   7.76       23,390,916     325,438   5.52       27,201,726     1,530,515   7.52       23,688,291     871,615   4.92  
Non-interest earning assets   2,557,808             2,474,862             2,554,214             2,460,424        
Total assets $ 31,606,892           $ 25,865,778           $ 29,755,940           $ 26,148,715        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 8,806,690   $ 56,169   2.53 %   $ 9,614,806   $ 13,639   0.56 %   $ 9,201,712   $ 147,334   2.14 %   $ 9,611,716   $ 21,801   0.30 %
Time deposits   11,606,189     122,654   4.19       5,232,727     8,358   0.63       9,621,410     261,243   3.63       5,464,267     19,542   0.48  
Total interest bearing deposits   20,412,879     178,823   3.48       14,847,533     21,997   0.59       18,823,122     408,577   2.90       15,075,983     41,343   0.37  
Other borrowings   1,048,566     14,326   5.42       517,161     2,460   1.89       783,566     30,339   5.20       647,083     4,500   0.93  
Subordinated notes   347,456     2,631   3.00       346,642     2,631   3.01       347,254     7,808   3.01       346,433     7,808   3.01  
Subordinated debentures   121,652     2,472   8.06       121,382     1,582   5.17       121,647     7,017   7.71       121,239     3,741   4.13  
Total interest bearing liabilities   21,930,553     198,252   3.59       15,832,718     28,670   0.72       20,075,589     453,741   3.02       16,190,738     57,392   0.47  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Non-interest bearing deposits   4,294,191             4,998,392             4,370,763             4,915,023        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   495,147             395,671             499,163             359,327        
Total liabilities   26,719,891             21,226,781             24,945,515             21,465,088        
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   4,885,620             4,635,887             4,809,053             4,680,513        
Noncontrolling interest   1,381             3,110             1,372             3,114        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,606,892           $ 25,865,778           $ 29,755,940           $ 26,148,715        
Net interest income – FTE     $ 369,893           $ 296,768           $ 1,076,774           $ 814,223    
Net interest margin – FTE         5.05 %           5.03 %           5.29 %           4.60 %
Core spread(1)         5.11 %           5.73 %           5.49 %           5.38 %

(1) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 
Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
 
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2023
   2022
   2023
   2023
   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders $ 169,746     $ 128,302     $ 167,917     $ 503,517     $ 388,688  
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,885,620     $ 4,635,887     $ 4,788,584     $ 4,809,053     $ 4,680,513  
Less average preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total average common stockholders’ equity   4,546,640       4,296,907       4,449,604       4,470,073       4,341,533  
Less average intangible assets:                  
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         (4,747 )     (999 )     (1,098 )     (6,124 )
Total average intangibles   (660,789 )     (665,536 )     (661,788 )     (661,887 )     (666,913 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,885,851     $ 3,631,371     $ 3,787,816     $ 3,808,186     $ 3,674,620  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)   14.81 %     11.85 %     15.14 %     15.06 %     11.97 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)   17.33 %     14.02 %     17.78 %     17.68 %     14.14 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
  September 30,   December 31,
  2023   2022   2022
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,903,504     $ 4,539,424     $ 4,689,579  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 4,564,524     $ 4,200,444     $ 4,350,599  
Less intangible assets:          
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         (3,943 )     (2,754 )
Total intangibles   (660,789 )     (664,732 )     (663,543 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,903,735     $ 3,535,712     $ 3,687,056  
Shares of common stock outstanding   113,136       117,762       117,177  
Book value per common share $ 40.35     $ 35.67     $ 37.13  
Tangible book value per common share $ 34.50     $ 30.02     $ 31.47  


Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
  September 30,
  2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,903,504     $ 4,539,424  
Less preferred stock   (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity $ 4,564,524     $ 4,200,444  
Less intangible assets:      
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         (3,943 )
Total intangibles   (660,789 )     (664,732 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   3,903,735       3,535,712  
Total assets $ 32,767,328     $ 26,232,119  
Less intangible assets:      
Goodwill $ (660,789 )   $ (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization         (3,943 )
Total intangibles   (660,789 )     (664,732 )
Total tangible assets $ 32,106,539     $ 25,567,387  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets   13.93 %     16.01 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   12.16 %     13.83 %


Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  Sept 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   Sept 30,   September 30,
  2023   2023   2023   2022
   2022   2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
Net income available to common stockholders $ 169,746   $ 167,917   $ 165,853   $ 158,832     $ 128,302   $ 503,517   $ 388,688
Preferred stock dividends   4,047     4,047     4,047     4,047       4,047     12,141     12,574
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   37     1     12     (54 )         50     3
Provision for income taxes   46,144     45,717     40,703     45,686       35,969     132,564     111,754
Provision for credit losses   44,036     41,774     35,829     32,508       39,771     121,638     50,986
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 264,010   $ 259,456   $ 246,444   $ 241,019     $ 208,089   $ 769,910   $ 564,005


Investor Contact: Jay Staley (501) 906-7842
Media Contact: Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922

