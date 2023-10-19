Submit Release
Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Preferred shareholders receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.26 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.96 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.22.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank		 AGF Management Ltd
CI Financial Corp.
IGM Financial Inc.		 Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.		 BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp.
Power Financial Corp
TMX Group Inc.


Distribution Details  
   
Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06667
   
Record Date:  October 31, 2023
   
Payable Date: November 10, 2023
   


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.primedividend.com info@quadravest.com


