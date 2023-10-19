Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at October 31, 2023.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for October 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.70 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.10 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.80.
Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.
|Distribution Details
|Preferred Share (DF.PR.A)
|$0.04792
|Record Date:
|October 31, 2023
|Payable Date:
|November 10, 2023
Investor Relations:
1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.dividend15.com
info@quadravest.com