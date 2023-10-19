Pender Ventures presents the first annual HealthTech Ignite Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pender Ventures is pleased to announce their plans to host the first annual edition of HealthTech Ignite, a groundbreaking one-day conference set to take place on November 14, 2023, in the vibrant city of Montréal, Quebec. The conference aims to bring together healthcare innovators and investors with providers, payers, and pharma.



In today's ever-evolving healthcare landscape, technology is the driving force behind revolutionary changes. HealthTech Ignite is the premier platform for healthcare innovators and investors to network and share and showcase ideas. This event is the ultimate gathering for B2B HealthTech startups looking to build and scale their companies.

“The event is uniquely positioned to bring together B2B HealthTech industry leaders, innovators and investors for a day full of learnings and networking” shared Meryeme Lahmami, Principal, Pender Ventures. “Our carefully curated agenda includes innovation leaders, technology buyers to equip entrepreneurs with pertinent information to build and scale their companies especially as they approach the US market.”

Pender Ventures is pleased to have been selected as a fund manager recipient for the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative’s (“VCCI”) life sciences stream. "As a VCCI fund recipient, Pender Ventures is committed to investing a portion of the federal government's $50 million commitment into high-growth technology companies in the health sciences sector through the Pender Technology Inflection Fund II (“PTIF II”). We are excited to support the development of innovative solutions in the healthcare ecosystem," said Maria Pacella, Managing Partner of Pender Ventures.

Canada is on the cusp of a transformative change in healthcare, driven by technology. Funding for PTIF II allows Pender Ventures to remain focused on investing in Health IT companies, which we believe are the key to unlocking better access to data and insights, facilitating informed decision-making, and enhancing the entire healthcare ecosystem. There is a scarcity of investors solely focused on Health IT in Canada. Pender Ventures ourselves, and through the HealthTech Ignite Conference aim to fill this gap by connecting experts from both the healthcare and technology fields to further bring attention to this cutting-edge sector of Canadian industry.

To register for HealthTech Ignite, please visit the conference website at www.healthtechignite.ca

