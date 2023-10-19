Digital Media Solutions Honored With AFFY Award For 2023

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Media Solutions (DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, has earned the prestigious AFFY Award for Lead Generation Company of the Year 2023. DMS was considered for this award alongside other outstanding performance marketing companies, including LendingTree and EverQuote. This esteemed recognition underscores DMS's unwavering dedication to excellence in delivering innovative advertising solutions that create value for consumers and advertisers.



The AFFY Awards celebrate industry leaders who have left a significant mark on their respective fields and set the gold standard for best practices in advertising and performance marketing. AFFY Award winners must be nominated by their peers or colleagues and then be selected by the AFFY Awards Committee to win.

DMS consistently demonstrates its commitment to providing exceptional solutions and services to its clients, positively influencing its industry peers and establishing high benchmarks for performance marketing excellence.

Amber Paul, EVP of Brand Direct Distribution at DMS, expressed her gratitude for this prestigious award, stating, "This accolade is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire DMS team. We take immense pride in our commitment to innovation and excellence in the performance advertising and marketing industry. Winning this AFFY Award underscores our steadfast commitment to providing durable, sustainable and scalable performance advertising solutions for our clients. Many thanks to our exceptional team and valued clients and partners for their unwavering support."

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

