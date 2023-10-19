Delaware State Forest Usage Reminders

DOVER, Del. (October 19, 2023) – With hunting season now open, the Delaware Department of Agriculture Forest Service would like to remind our users of regulations as they relate to State Forest lands. This information can also be found in the Delaware Hunting and Trapping Guide. To view all State Forest Rules and Regulations, please visit the Delaware Forest Service website at de.gov/stateforests. Sunday hunting on State Forest lands are prohibited.

Hunting Stands and Equipment

No permanent deer stands, platforms, ladders, or blinds may be constructed on State Forest property. No screw-in steps, tree spikes, screws, or nails are allowed as they damage our resources and degrade the forest. Stands may be placed after August 1 prior to the start of the new year’s hunting season. Owners of deer stands left on Delaware Forest Service lands during the designated time period are required to tag and clearly identify their stand with the owners name and phone number. Failure to properly display a tag on your stand will result in its removal by the Delaware Forest Service at which time it will become property of the State of Delaware. All stands must be removed on the final day of the January muzzleloader season; any stands remaining after this date will be removed and become property of the Delaware Forest Service. Trail cameras are also prohibited on State Forest Lands. Any trail cameras found on State Forest property will be confiscated, and violators will be subject to fines.

Off-Road Vehicle Restrictions

Due to safety, speed and conflicts with other users on multiuse State Forest trails and roadways, no off-road vehicles registered or unregistered are allowed. This includes the use of electronic bikes, also known as e-bikes. Electronic bikes are considered to be motorized under Forest Service regulations and violators will subject to fines and restitution for any damages that take place on trails and forest roads.

“Fall is in the air which means hunting, horseback riding, mountain biking, and hiking is taking place on state forest property. Our largest numbers of users per day take place during the next 2 months. This message serves as a reminder to adhere to the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service regulations, so that all users can enjoy the benefits of our sustainable resources on Forest Service property,” said Delaware State Forester Kyle Hoyd.

Visitors that come across unmarked stands or see off-road vehicles are encouraged to report such incidents to the regional offices:

Blackbird State Forest: Jim Dobson, (302) 653-6505

Taber State Forest: Chris Miller, (302) 698-4549

Redden State Forest: Erich Burkentine, (302) 856-5580

About Delaware Forest Service

The mission of the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware forests and their resources for the public through education, management, demonstration, promotion, and providing technical services in a timely and efficient manner. DFS provides a wide range of services to help Delawareans manage and improve their forest resources. These services are divided into three categories: conservation, protection, and education. For more information, visit the website de.gov/forestry and connect with DFS on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.