Australia Audit of Silicosis for Stonecutters: “More lives ruined and lost”

The dangers of artificial stone for those who cut and install countertops include difficulty catching breath, elevated silica levels, and potential silicosis.

Artificial stone has elevated silica levels when compared with natural stones. Silica dust at the time of cutting at the bench top is responsible for acute and chronic silicosis.”
— Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Unfortunately, what is happening in Queensland shows that we will be dealing with hundreds, potentially thousands, of silicosis cases, nationwide…more lives ruined and lost by a disease that should never be occurring," states Tony Kirby in The Lancent. Vol 393, March 2, 2019.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical and product liability injury attorney, explains, “Australia is clearly ahead of the United States in trying to get ahead of the dangers of artificial stone for those who cut and install countertops. Early stages workers report difficulty with catching their breath then as the disease progresses there will be shortness of breath with exertion and simply walking stairs or short distances.”

Dr. Vigna explains why artificial stone is dangerous, saying “Artificial stone has elevated silica levels when compared with natural stones. Silica dust at the time of cutting at the bench top is responsible for acute and chronic silicosis.”

Dr. Vigna explains the frequency of silicosis in workers exposed to artificial stone dust, continuing, “An Australian study revealed that 117 out of 544 workers tested positive for silicosis by radiographic criteria with high definition CT scan and 95% of those screened were exposed to artificial stone.”

Dr. Vigna explains why silicosis is a serious chronic medical condition, “There is no cure and is progressive. Those with acute fulminant silicosis and chronic silicosis may require double lung transplant.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Dry processing of artificial stone is a hazardous work practice. This is unreasonably dangerous and the manufacturers are responsible for the pain and suffering and the medical cost into the future. They know the risks of their product. We are at the tip of the iceberg and young men in their prime are going to be affected, many with families to support.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who is investigating lung injury cases for those injured in the stone benchtop industry and exposed to artificial stone dust. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent the most severely injured in courts across the country. Dr. Vigna has legal offices in San Jose, California and Los Angeles, California.

