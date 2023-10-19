MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division was awarded a $134 million contract to provide readiness and training software development support for the U.S. Navy.



The task order was awarded under the Naval Sea Systems Command’s SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA). It has a one-year base period plus four one-year options.

“Realistic training scenarios help prepare warfighters for any situation,” said Glenn Goodman, president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group. “For more than 20 years, that has been the foundation of HII’s live, virtual and constructive training systems. We are proud to continue our support of the U.S. Navy, providing software development and engineering that contribute to combat readiness.”





A photo accompanying this news release is available at https://hii.com/news/hii-to-provide-readiness-and-training-software-development-support-for-the-u-s-navy/

HII will provide requirements analysis, software engineering, development, integration and test support for the Advanced Training Domain (ATD), Battle Force Tactical Training (BFTT), BFTT Electronic Warfare Trainer (BEWT), Trainer Stimulator/Simulator Systems (TSSS) and the Combined Integrated Air and Missile Defense and Anti-Submarine Warfare Trainer (CIAT) platforms.

In addition to this contract, HII was recently awarded the NSWCDD $242 million shore-based training, engineering and development support (SBEDS) contract.

