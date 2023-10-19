AETHEION® Debuts Groundbreaking Interactive Virtual Spa & Showroom

AETHEION® is thrilled to announce the launch of its virtual spa and showroom.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico , Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AETHEION®, a leading innovator in the beauty and wellness industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its virtual spa and showroom. The innovating platform showcases unique products AETHEION® offers in a captivating virtual medspa experience, demonstrating how their revolutionary solutions can enhance professional cosmetic treatments.



Visitors can explore a medical spa setting to learn about their professional-grade products, making it more accessible and engaging for professionals and consumers.

In addition to the medspa experience, the virtual showroom marks an exciting milestone for AETHEION®, as it brings a new dimension to how customers interact with their products. It features an extensive display of the products with 3D models and easy access to the store so visitors can understand the benefits and effectiveness of every product.

Through interactive demonstrations and informative videos, AETHEION® demonstrates the capabilities of its offerings, allowing professionals and clients alike to witness the remarkable results firsthand.

"Since the beginning of the year, our team worked on developing something innovative and interactive to help customers understand the uniqueness of our products," said an AETHEION® representative.

"Our virtual showroom represents a significant leap forward in enhancing how professionals and consumers engage with our products. It allows us to provide an immersive and educational experience showcasing our offerings' power. It is exciting to share this incredible work with the world."

AETHEION® invites industry professionals, beauty enthusiasts, and curious individuals to explore the virtual medspa and showroom to discover the one-of-a-kind skincare technology AETHEION® offers.

Take time to navigate and understand how AETHEION® can complement your lifestyle for better skin health! To access the virtual showroom and learn more, please visit https://aetheion.com/aetheion-medspa

About AETHEION®:

AETHEION® is a cosmetic system developing revolutionary products that enhance professional cosmetic treatments with a commitment to safety, innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction.

Media Contact

Alina Colunga

AETHEION® Spa

Plaza Marina, Av. Francisco Medina Ascencio 3975-Loc. D31, Marina Vallarta, 48335 Puerto Vallarta, Jal.



Phone: +52 322 223 7870

Email: support@chemcream.com

URL: https://aetheion.com/aetheion-medspa









