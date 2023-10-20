US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call Them About Compensation-If their Loved One Had Exposure to Asbestos Before 1982-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000 + VA Benefits

We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran-Veteran who has lung cancer to please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-if their loved one had significant exposure to asbestos in the service before 1982.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are urging the family of a Navy Veteran-Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer to please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-if their loved one had significant exposure to asbestos in the service before 1982-and if the Veteran can recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

"Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000+---but the individual must be able to get very specific about their exposure to asbestos-in the Navy or in the Service. Most people who had significant exposure to asbestos in the armed forces and then develop lung cancer never get compensated because they are not aware the multi-billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Many of these types of Veterans may have gone to work after their military service where they were re-exposed to asbestos on the job.

"In addition to compensation from the asbestos trust funds-a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos might also qualify for VA Benefits. Aside from making certain a person like this has direct access to some of the nation's top asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys-we also have a remarkable VA Benefits Specialist as part of our team. If the person with lung cancer sounds like you, your husband or dad-please feel free to call us at 866-714-6466. We think you will be glad you did." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1982 in the armed forces.

*The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that state their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty, and a doctor’s statement that there’s a connection between the Veteran’s contact with asbestos during military service. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have then call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

