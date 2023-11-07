Geoffrey Grammer, U.S. Army Colonel (Ret.), Officially Launches Campaign, Video and Website for United States Congress
Geoffrey Grammer is a Democrat, veteran, family man and physician running for U.S. Congress in Maryland's 6th district open seat.GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, U.S.A., November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Geoffrey Grammer is officially launching his campaign for United States Congress for Maryland’s 6th district open seat. The Grammer for Congress team is proud to announce the release of our campaign video titled “Securing Our Democracy” and our website at www.geoffreygrammer.com.
“I am a Democrat, veteran, family man and physician running to fight for Marylanders with compassion and courage as my guiding principles. I am committed to securing our democracy and doing what is right, even if it’s not easy,” said Grammer.
Grammer served for 25 years in the U.S. Army and earned the rank of colonel. He deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. Upon retiring from the Army in 2017, he became the chief medical officer for one of the nation’s largest behavioral health practices.
“Now, I want to continue my service to our country in the United States Congress,” said Grammer.
Grammer will use his experience and expertise as a military officer and physician to fight for better access to health care and women’s reproductive rights. He will work with labor unions and small business owners to create jobs and promote a strong economy that evolves with changes in technology. He will fight to secure our democracy so our government works for and represents all Americans.
“My campaign video showcases my deep connections to our community, my vision for Maryland’s 6th congressional district and the main issues on which I will focus as a U.S. Representative,” Grammer said.
The video can be viewed on X, formerly known as Twitter, at www.x.com/geoffreygrammer and on his official website at www.geoffreygrammer.com.
Geoffrey Grammer is a retired member of the United States Army. Use of his military rank, job titles and images in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army or the Department of Defense. Use of individuals’ names or organizations with which they are affiliated does not imply an endorsement.
Geoffrey Grammer moved to Maryland in 1992 after earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech. He then joined the Army and earned his Medical Doctor degree at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed residencies in both Internal Medicine and Psychiatry at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and further obtained subspecialty certifications in Geriatric Psychiatry and Neuropsychiatry.
During his military career, he held the position of chief of inpatient psychiatric services at Walter Reed. Later, he took on the role of chief of research at the National Intrepid Center of Excellence and concluded his Army service as the national director for the Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center. Recognizing his exceptional leadership in research, clinical care and education, Geoffrey was awarded the prestigious Legion of Merit. He retired in 2017, having earned the rank of colonel.
Grammer completed three deployments: twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. During his first deployment to Iraq, Christiane Amanpour interviewed him on “60 Minutes” to discuss leading mental health professionals into remote combat areas to ensure soldiers didn’t have to travel dangerous routes to receive care. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for being the main driving force behind carrying out his unit’s wartime mission, as well as the Combat Action Badge for direct combat engagement.
After his military service, Grammer became the chief medical officer for one of the nation’s largest behavioral health practices. He is a recognized authority and has been published extensively in the field of treatment-resistant depression.
In his free time, Geoffrey, along with his wife, Mary El, their four children – Joshua, Daniel, Riley and Philip – and their two rescue dogs, Rosie and Sandy, foster rescue puppies to socialize them for adoption.
Learn more about Geoffrey Grammer for U.S. Congress at www.geoffreygrammer.com.
