Everything Blockchain Inc. Allowed EB Control Geofencing Patent

Jacksonville, Fla, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, management, and protect data, today announced that it has been allowed a patent application for its multi-factor geofencing system for secure encryption and decryption by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This technology is a critical component of the solution as it facilitates a secure data decryption process, initiated by a device’s request to a server, and followed by a QR code interaction between two devices. The innovative process leverages geolocation validation, ensuring that the decryption occurs only within specified geographic bounds, adding an extra layer of security to sensitive data transactions.

“The majority of computers are capable of supplying only a limited amount of location data, so the approval of this patent illustrates the ingenuity of the team here at EBI as we continue our ongoing mission to protect sensitive data,” said Brandon Hart, Chief Technology Officer, Everything Blockchain, Inc. “By enabling smartphones to capture additional geolocation data, such as GPS and cell tower triangulation, we’re able to enhance the precision of a device's location. This, in addition to our other patents and patent applications, showcases our ability to empower customer’s security with a truly unique tool.”

The outdated burden of key management often still falls on the shoulders of Information Technology (IT) and security teams, drawing them away from other critical responsibilities. With EB Control, that practice becomes obsolete as organizations gain full command of how, when, where and with whom they share their sensitive information, with key management handled seamlessly and automatically by the solution. EB Control’s geofencing technology captures precise location coordinates that are then securely passed to its server for validation. Once the server has confirmed that the devices are within the approved area and within the required proximity of each other, authorized recipients will be able to decrypt and access the secured data.

The allowance by the USPTO for the patent application indicates that the patent will receive full approval in the coming months. Once approved the technology will join Everything Blockchain Inc.’s roster of existing patents as we continue to create technologies and provide accessible, powerful data protection solutions.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EBZT) is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Everything Blockchain builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise. Our current lines of business include: EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

