Accarent Health's Commitment: Ensuring Equal Access to Premium Cardiovascular Care

Baltimore, MD, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Institute of Health, African American patients are 30% more likely to die from heart disease, and are at greater risk of myocardial infarction, rehospitalization, and death. They also are less likely than non-minority patients to receive potentially beneficial treatments such as angiography or percutaneous coronary intervention. In addition to improved awareness and better control of hypertension in minority populations, improved access to appropriate intervention is important to addressing these disparities.

In an effort to address healthcare disparities, Accarent provides smaller employer groups contracted rates at top ranked hospitals they may otherwise not have had access to, offering transparent bundled pricing to make it easier for individuals and payers to understand and compare the costs of different treatments, and encouraging the waiving of co-pays and deductibles and providing travel benefits to remove financial barriers to accessing care. Accarent Health offers a variety of cardiovascular surgical interventions including congenital defect repair, cardiac catheterization, ablation, bypass procedures, angioplasty, cardiac assist device transplantation, valve repair and replacement, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and heart transplant, at the most highly ranked cardiovascular institutions in the country.

Accarent Health is a unified technology and care management platform granting access to pre-negotiated, fixed bundled prices for complex medical procedures and treatments, eliminating unpredictable costs and providing increased access to quality care. Registered nurses with case manager certification and concierges make up the Accarent Care Team, who help the patient navigate the process, answer any questions, coordinate care with providers, and assist with lodging and transportation.

