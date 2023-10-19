Webscale Acquires Section.io to Launch CloudFlow: An AI-Based Platform For Smart Distributed Computing and Cloud Cost Control

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the industry leader in Intelligent CloudOps, proudly announces its acquisition of Section.io , a trailblazer in edge-native computing. This strategic acquisition has paved the way for the launch of CloudFlow, a revolutionary Kubernetes orchestration platform with patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) automation at its core. This unprecedented level of smart automation allows organizations to take a zero-ops approach to enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing compute resources, and delivering ultra low-latency performance.



In today's economic landscape, where organizations face the constant challenge of balancing cloud cost optimization and surging compute demands driven by increasing user experience expectations, Webscale is pioneering a new course. CloudFlow empowers businesses, from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to enterprise organizations, to harness the full potential of AI to drive deep levels of efficiency into their distributed cloud computing strategies.

Key Features of CloudFlow:

AI-driven Adaptive Edge Engine: CloudFlow enlists patented AI/ML capabilities to ensure efficient resource allocation, dynamic scaling, and cost optimization, reducing cloud infrastructure costs while maximizing performance.





One-click Multi-cloud: CloudFlow's Composable Edge Cloud (CEC) enables one-click multi-cloud integration, allowing users to operate seamlessly across various cloud providers, liberating them from vendor lock-in and providing unparalleled least cost routing.





Dynamic Cost Management: CloudFlow continuously monitors all environments, adjusting resource allocation and cluster size in real-time through coordination with Endpoint Controller, HPA, VPA, and HCA. This ensures judicious resource usage, resulting in cost savings without performance compromise.





Ironclad Security: The CloudFlow platform is SOC2 Type II, PCI-DSS and HIPAA compliant, ensuring the safety of your customers' personal and financial data.





: The CloudFlow platform is SOC2 Type II, PCI-DSS and HIPAA compliant, ensuring the safety of your customers’ personal and financial data. Zero-Ops Simplicity: By utilizing CloudFlow, zero-ops distributed cloud computing becomes an immediate reality, saving organizations time, effort, and resources.



A Seamless Collaboration

"The acquisition of Section.io by Webscale signifies a pivotal moment in cloud-native computing," said Gary Schofield, CEO of Webscale. "Our shared vision led us to create CloudFlow, a platform designed to simplify Kubernetes operations while using AI to efficiently manage workload placement and resource allocation across our clients’ networks. It's a game-changer for businesses seeking control over their margins by keeping inflated cloud infrastructure costs in check without sacrificing performance or security posture."

Gary added, "CloudFlow embodies the essence of innovation and is set to revolutionize cloud-agnostic operations for our customers across diverse sectors, including e-commerce, digital experience, ISVs, and enterprises."

Former Section.io CTO, Dan Bartholomew, has embarked on an exciting journey as Chief Product Officer within the expansive Webscale organization. In his new role, Dan is leading the Product Development organization, steering the innovation and integration roadmap of cutting-edge technology solutions from Section and Webscale. Under the united Webscale banner, we're poised to redefine the future of digital experiences, setting new standards for smart distributed computing and cloud infrastructure cost control.

CloudFlow represents a significant milestone in the cloud edge-native computing landscape. To explore how CloudFlow's AI-based technology can transform your cloud operations, visit www.webscale.com.

About Webscale

At Webscale, we understand the evolving cloud technology landscape and the challenges that organizations face in harnessing its full potential. That's why we've embarked on a mission to provide ecommerce businesses, digital experience providers, and SaaS vendors AI-rich tooling through our revolutionary CloudFlow platform, powered by the recent acquisition of Section.io . CloudFlow enables businesses to inject intelligence into their Kubernetes operations like never before and reimagine their distributed computing and cloud cost optimization strategies.

We believe that intelligence is the future of cloud computing, and CloudFlow represents our vision to empower organizations with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. The CloudFlow platform has been designed to deeply integrate AI into multiple aspects of cloud management, from optimizing resource allocation to scaling Kubernetes architecture efficiently to meet minute-by-minute demand.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

