Edvantis Launches New Office in New York, United States

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edvantis, an established software development partner and digital transformation enabler, is excited to announce its strategic expansion into the United States. With the successful launch of a new representative office in New York City, the company demonstrates an unwavering commitment to serving its US customers.



Edvantis has a rock-solid track record of delivering high-quality solutions for more than 25 customers in North America and catering to the needs of millions of worldwide users. Among its US clients are top-tier brands from the Fortune 500 and Inc. 5000 lists. Moreover, Edvantis has partnered with product companies featured as Leaders in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports.

The new US office will serve as a central hub for Edvantis operations in the region, streamlining communication with US and Canada-based partners, facilitating more face-to-face strategic meetings, and empowering the company to elevate the overall project delivery experience. Yuliya Letnyanchyn, COO of Edvantis, comments:

With an impressive 26% increase in the number of existing customers from the United States in 2022, we view our expansion into the United States as an imminent step in our business growth strategy. This decision will refine our approach to better serving our US clients and meeting their dynamic needs.

About Edvantis:

Edvantis is a Top Global Outsourcing Company with a history of over 19 years in providing expert software engineering and IT consultancy services. The company currently manages a team of more than 400 skilled IT specialists through its service centers in Germany, Poland and Ukraine.

Edvantis pl.info@edvantis.com +48 533 189 252