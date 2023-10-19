Women’s rights organizations raise concerns with the UN over the US’s failure to uphold human rights of women and girls

Palais des Nations, United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland Bettina Hager, Chief of Policy and Programs at the ERA Coalition

A coalition of leading women's rights organizations is holding the USA to account for failing to protect the rights of women and girls in all their diversity.

Despite public commitments made by the US to uphold human rights principles in relation to gender equality, numerous shortfalls remain and the country is not meeting its legal obligations.” — Submission to the UN Human Rights Committee