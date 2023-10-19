Discover FOSSiBOT's Breakthroughs: Phones and More at Global Electronics Event

Hong Kong, China, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hong Kong GLOBAL SOURCES MOBILE ELECTRONICS SHOW is probably the world’s largest exhibition for the phones and all other gadgets so it’s a matter of pride and necessity for almost every established brand to be there. And of course the chinese FOSSiBOT can’t be the exception.







At this grand event, FOSSiBOT is set to unveil its new product, the F101 Pro, which is scheduled for a global release on November 11th. This smartphone boasts a stylish secondary screen and an impressive battery capacity of 10,600mAh.





As a prelude to the F101 Pro launch, the highly-anticipated F102, already making waves in the market, will also take center stage. It features the powerful MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, along with a robust 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM (expandable to 8GB RAM and 2TB TF card memory), and a massive 16,500mAh battery. Additionally, it comes equipped with a 3W super-bright camping light, making it the perfect companion for nighttime adventures and underwater photography.



The FOSSiBOT Power Station series products perfectly complement this dynamic duo. Each FOSSiBOT Power Station comes with a range of industry-leading features. They all incorporate state-of-the-art bidirectional inverter technology, ensuring fast device charging and a lifespan of over 10 years. Moreover, each Power Station boasts an impressive 13 ports, covering virtually all types of devices and appliances that need charging.



Despite these shared characteristics, each Power Station has its unique attributes. For instance, the FOSSiBOT F3600 offers an astonishing 3,840Wh of ultra-high capacity, making it the preferred choice for users with substantial power requirements. On the other hand, the F2400, though more compact, delivers an astounding 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W power output, making it a highly portable and versatile power source solution. Whether your needs are extensive or on-the-go, FOSSiBOT's Power Station product line can meet your requirements.



The DT1, available now, wields an astounding 11,000mAh battery for extended uptime in challenging conditions. Engineered to meet military standard MIL-STD-810H, it boasts IP68/IP69K waterproof and dust-proof ratings. With the ability to endure drops from heights of up to 1.5 meters, the DT1 proves its mettle in demanding fieldwork.



FOSSiBOT is already in high gear for the launch of the DT2, promising even more remarkable features. Equipped with a colossal 22,000mAh battery. It also packs a punch with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM, offering abundant storage and seamless multitasking.







FOSSiBOT will introduce the upcoming F101 Pro to the world at the Hong Kong GLOBAL SOURCES MOBILE ELECTRONICS SHOW while showcasing its flagship product, the F102. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this technological revolution.



For more information, we invite you to explore FOSSiBOT's product lineup on our official website at www.fossibot.com



