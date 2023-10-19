Video Telemedicine Market to See Booming Growth 2023-2030 | Vidyo Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has come up with a new market research report titled “Video Telemedicine Market: By Size, Latest Trends, Share, Huge Growth, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2030″. The report covers share, size, and forecast by top players, regions, applications, and product types, and forecast from 2023 to 2030, along with historic data. The Video Telemedicine Market study covers in-depth insights on the competitive scenario, description, wide product portfolio of key vendors, SWOT analysis, massive business strategy adopted by competitors, revenue, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and sales estimates. The report’s primary objective is to supply a further illustration of the newest scenario, economic slowdown, and War situations impact on the overall industry and exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Video Telemedicine market.
Recent Development of Video Telemedicine market:
According to the study published in Neurology Journal, in April 2017, video telemedicine is expected to become a new tool to improve care for people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and essentially for those patients who do not have easy access to a neurologist. Moreover, the study finding shows that video telemedicine for chronic disease such as Parkinson’s disease is more effective than in-patient care. In addition, the broader adaptation of technology has a potential to expand the access to patient-centered care facilities.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players
List of Top Key Players in Video Telemedicine Market Report are: Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Polycom Inc., Vidyo Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya Inc., ZTE Corporation, West Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.
Regional Analysis:
➸ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
➸ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, Rest of Europe)
➸ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam Rest of Asia)
➸ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Reset of South America)
➸ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of South Africa & Middle East)
Segment Analysis
Video Telemedicine Market is segmented as
✤ On the basis of deployment:
On-premise video conferencing
Cloud-based video conferencing
✤ On the basis of component:
Hardware
Software
✤ On the basis of application:
Oncology
Cardiology
Dermatology
Gynecology
Dentistry
Neurology
Others (Orthopedics, Pathology)
✤ On the basis of communication technologies:
3G
4G
ADSL
Broadband ISDN
Satellite communication
✤ On the basis of end-user:
Hospitals
Clinics
Home Care services
