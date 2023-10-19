Smart Insulin Pen Market Research Report 2023 - Detailed Analysis of Future Trends & Growth Opportunities | CAGR 11.3%
The global smart insulin pen market is estimated to be valued at US$ 43.9 million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2023-2030). Coherent Market Insights has come up with a new market research report titled "Smart Insulin Pen Market: By Size, Latest Trends, Share, Huge Growth, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2030″. The report covers share, size, and forecast by top players, regions, applications, and product types, and forecast from 2023 to 2030, along with historic data. The Smart Insulin Pen Market study covers in-depth insights on the competitive scenario, description, wide product portfolio of key vendors, SWOT analysis, massive business strategy adopted by competitors, revenue, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and sales estimates.
Recent Development of Smart Insulin Pen market:
✤In June 2021, Novo Nordisk Pharma, a U.S. based healthcare company, announced that it had obtained Japanese regulatory approval from Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for NovoPen 6 and NovoPen Echo Plus as medical devices, the first smart insulin pens to be approved in the country.
✤In May 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a U.S. based pharmaceutical company, announced that it had signed strategic international agreements with four companies – DexCom, Inc., U.S. based manufacturer of glucose monitoring system, Glooko Inc.,U.S. based software company for diabetes mobile applications, myDiabby Healthcare, France based medical software company and Roche, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company – to advance connected solutions and streamline care for people living with diabetes in markets outside of the U.S.
✤In November 2022, Novo Nordisk, a Denmark based pharmaceutical company, announced that its smart insulin pens can now be connected to the Abbott FreeStyle LibreLink app.
✤In March 2022, Glooko Inc., a U.S. based provider of remote patient monitoring and data management solutions for diabetes and other chronic diseases, announced the acquisition of DIABNEXT. DIABNEXT is a France-based company offers a telemedicine platform that helps diabetic patients better manage their disease and stay in touch remotely with the health professionals who follow them to improve the balance of their diabetes. The DIABNEXT mobile application completes Glooko's product portfolio.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players
List of Top Key Players in Smart Insulin Pen Market Report are: Digital Medics Pty. Ltd., Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Novo Nordisk, Companion Medical Inc., Jiangsu Deflu Medical Device Co. Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Pendiq GmbH, Sanofi, Berlin Chemie Companion Medical Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical, Digital Medics Pty ltd, Eli Lilly and company, Ypsomed Holding AG, Diabnext Diamesco Co. Ltd.
Regional Analysis:
➸ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
➸ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, Rest of Europe)
➸ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam Rest of Asia)
➸ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Reset of South America)
➸ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of South Africa & Middle East)
Segment Analysis
Smart Insulin Pen Market is segmented as
✎By Indication: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes
✎By Connectivity : Bluetooth, USB
✎By Distribution Channel: Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, e-Commerce, Retail Pharmacies
