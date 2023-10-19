Healthcare Middleware Market Report Released Forecasting Movement in the Industry | IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation
The Healthcare Middleware market size was valued at US$ 2.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 5.23 billion by 2030, grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10% from 2023 to 2030. Coherent Market Insights has come up with a new market research report titled "Healthcare Middleware Market: By Size, Latest Trends, Share, Huge Growth, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2030″. The report covers share, size, and forecast by top players, regions, applications, and product types, and forecast from 2023 to 2030, along with historic data. The Healthcare Middleware Market study covers in-depth insights on the competitive scenario, description, wide product portfolio of key vendors, SWOT analysis, massive business strategy adopted by competitors, revenue, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and sales estimates.
Recent Development of Healthcare Middleware market:
• In April 2023, Cerner announced the launch of its new healthcare middleware platform, Cerner HealthShare. This platform is designed to help healthcare organizations connect and share data across their enterprise, regardless of the different systems they use.
• In March 2023, Microsoft launched Azure Health Data Services. This platform is a cloud-based solution that allows healthcare organizations to store, manage, and analyze healthcare data in the open standards Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM).
• In February 2023, Oracle announced the launch of its new healthcare middleware platform, Oracle Health Cloud. This platform is designed to help healthcare organizations improve the quality and efficiency of care by providing a single view of patient data across the entire healthcare ecosystem.
Competitive Landscape With Key Players
List of Top Key Players in Healthcare Middleware Market Report are: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cerner Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Red Hat, Inc. (acquired by IBM), Microsoft Corporation, GE Healthcare, Infor, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., McKesson Corporation, Dell Technologies, Informatica Corporation, Ascom Holding AG
Regional Analysis:
➸ North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
➸ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, Rest of Europe)
➸ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam Rest of Asia)
➸ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Reset of South America)
➸ Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and Rest of South Africa & Middle East)
Segment Analysis
Healthcare Middleware Market is segmented as
°By Functionality: Communication Middleware, Integration Middleware, Platform Middleware
°By Deployment Model: On-Premises Middleware, Cloud-Based Middleware
°By Application: Clinical Middleware, Administrative Middleware, Financial Middleware
°By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Health Information Exchanges (HIEs)
°By Component: Software Middleware, Services Middleware
°By Interoperability Standards: HL7 Middleware, FHIR Middleware
°By Use Case: Telehealth Middleware, IoMT Middleware, Population Health Middleware
°By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
