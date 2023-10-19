Leading Alcohol-Free Cocktail Innovator FREE AF Introduces Latest Flavor, Cucumber G&T, On International Gin & Tonic Day

Ahead Of The Holiday Season, Free AF Beverages Encourage The Sober Curious To Explore A Different Relationship With Alcohol

Inclusive of our refreshing Cucumber G&T flavor, Free AF has something for everyone looking to enjoy a desirable and full-flavored beverage that still provides satisfactory taste, without the alcohol.” — Lisa King, Founder, Free AF Drinks

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for International Gin & Tonic Day, Free AF Drinks, the leading RTD mocktail innovator offering a delicious non alcoholic pre-made cocktail alternative, announces Cucumber G&T, their fifth flavor introduction. Free AF continues to pave the way for a new generation of individuals who are interested in exploring a different relationship with alcohol, appealing to the sober curious movement. With their mission to create a conversation and community for the sober curious, Free AF Drinks continues to normalize an alcohol-free lifestyle. Their in-demand range of alcohol free drinks offer a delicious, sophisticated, and wellness infused option for those seeking liquor alternatives complete with their signature Afterglow™.

Free AF are enhanced with Afterglow™, a 100% natural botanical heat extract mimicking the pleasant warmth of alcohol, without the hangover, and containing wellness components. The RTD mocktails are low in sugar, low in calories and gluten free. The newest and much anticipated flavor addition, Cucumber G&T, perfect for holiday entertaining, joins their popular flavor collection inclusive of Paloma, Apero Spritz, Cuba Libre and Vod%a Spritz. The Free AF flavor portfolio is now available at Sprouts nationwide as well as for ordering via their e-commerce site, (us.af-drinks.com/), and Amazon.

Free AF is the award-winning functional alcohol free beverage line created by Lisa King, the renowned founder of New Zealand social enterprise Eat My Lunch. King aims to shake up the beverage industry with this innovative liquor alternative. Since their launch in 2020, Free AF Drinks has aimed to cater to the growing sober curious movement and provide a refreshing alternative for those looking to cut back on alcohol. The sober curious movement has been gaining momentum in recent years, with more individuals opting to reduce or eliminate alcohol from their lives. Free AF Drinks recognizes the importance of supporting this growing community and aims to create a safe and inclusive space for them to connect and share their experiences. By fostering a conversation around sobriety and offering resources, Free AF Drinks hopes to inspire and empower individuals to explore alternative ways of socializing and enjoying beverages.

“I set out to develop a range of drinks that offer the taste and experience of alcoholic beverages without the alcohol content. One of the key aspects of Free AF Drinks' approach is our range of alcohol free options. Whether it's our new refreshing Cucumber G&T or our take on an Aperol Spritz, Free AF has something for everyone looking to enjoy a desirable and full-flavored beverage that still provides satisfactory taste, without the alcohol.” - Lisa King, Founder

Since the launch of Free AF Drinks, Lisa King and her team remain committed to challenging the status quo and revolutionizing the beverage industry. Their dedication to providing alternatives for the sober curious movement aligns with their mission to make a positive impact on society. Free AF Drinks understands that the journey to an alcohol-free lifestyle can be challenging, and they are committed to providing support and resources to those who are curious about sobriety. Free AF also offers educational content and tips on transitioning to an alcohol-free lifestyle, helping individuals navigate this new and exciting chapter in their lives.

To learn more about Free AF Drinks and join the conversation, visit their website and be a part of the #AFDrinks #FreeAF community. Whether you're sober, curious or simply looking for a sophisticated nonalcoholic option, Free AF Drinks is here to provide support and flavorful alternatives. For more information about Free AF Drinks and their range of alcohol alternatives, visit https://us.af-drinks.com/ or follow them on social media at @sobercurious_af.