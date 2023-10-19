Global Circular Economy Market Size & Trends

Key players operating in the global circular economy market include Adidas AG, Amazon, Apple Inc., BMW, Cisco Systems, Danone, Dell Technologies, Dow Chemical Company, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, H&M, HP Inc., IBM Corp., IKEA, Inditex, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Panasonic Corporation, Zara SA, Philips, Procter & Gamble, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Sony Group Corporation, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Unilever, Veolia, and Walmart, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global circular economy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028.



Businesses are realizing that circular economy practices can lead to cost savings through the efficient use of resources, reduced waste management costs, and increased operational efficiency. This contributes to the growth of the global circular economy market.

Key Market Insights

As per the application type outlook, the textile segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the type outlook, the plastic recycling segment is analysed to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market

North America is analyzed to account for the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Textile

Construction

Automotive

Logistics

Agriculture

Furniture

Oil and Gas

Others

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Resale

Electronic Waste

Food Waste

Plastic Recycling

Clothing & Textile

Wood Recycling

Glass Recycling

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





