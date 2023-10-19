Asigra Highlights Importance of Protecting SaaS Data as Software-as-a-Service Market Set to Reach $232 Billion in 2024
Exponential SaaS Market Growth Underscores Need for Robust, Enterprise-Grade Backup and RecoveryTORONTO, CANADA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asigra Inc., the global leaders in ultra-secure backup and recovery, today highlighted the criticality of SaaS application backup as the market is poised to surge to a staggering US $232 billion by 2024, according to recent research.
Digital transformation, combined with the current dynamic business environment, has made the use of SaaS applications integral for companies of all sizes. As businesses increasingly migrate to the cloud, safeguarding data in these applications has become paramount. This surge underscores the importance of adopting advanced backup and recovery solutions to ensure business resiliency and safeguarding against potential data loss or breaches.
"SaaS applications are more than just tools; they're the backbone of the modern enterprise. As the market continues its upward trajectory, businesses cannot afford to be complacent about the safety and availability of their data in these applications," said Eric Simmons, Asigra CEO. "Most SaaS apps follow the shared responsibility model where the SaaS customer is responsible for the protection of their own data and our mission is to equip businesses with sophisticated, reliable backup solutions, ensuring that their data is protected, compliant, and recoverable -- no matter where it resides."
Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the SaaS market:
• Rapid Digital Transformation: The pandemic-induced shift towards remote work and digital operations has accelerated the adoption of SaaS applications across industries.
• Cost Efficiency: The subscription-based model of SaaS applications allows businesses to optimize operational costs, driving its popularity.
• Scalability & Flexibility: SaaS solutions offer businesses the flexibility to scale up or down based on demand, catering to both SMEs and large enterprises.
Protecting SaaS application data involves a shared responsibility model, where the SaaS provider is responsible for the security of the infrastructure and the application itself, and the customer is responsible for how they use and manage data within the application, as well as adherence to compliance with relevant regulations. It is crucial for both parties to understand and fulfill their respective responsibilities to maintain a secure and compliant SaaS environment. Under this model, Asigra emphasizes that businesses invest in parallel solutions, including a robust backup and recovery platform, which is essential to counter threats like ransomware, accidental data deletions, and system outages.
Asigra's enterprise-grade backup and recovery solutions are designed to address these challenges. With over three decades of experience, Asigra continues to innovate, offering businesses peace of mind knowing their precious data assets are in safe hands.
About Asigra
Trusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup software and SaaS technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. With the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solutions for SaaS, Cloud, and On-Premise environments, Asigra protects the widest range of data infrastructure from data corruption, human error, and cyberattacks. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.
