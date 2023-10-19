Expiration of Brassua Lake Concept Plan - Public comment period closes October 20, 2023
MAINE, October 20 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: October 20, 2023
Start Time:
Location:
Meeting description/purpose:
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: stacy.benjamin@maine.gov
Phone: (207) 441-3761