OCC Road House and The Magazine Lifestyle to Host First Annual “Salute to American Heroes”
Celebrity Benefit Concert and Awards Ceremony for Veterans – Saturday, November 4th, 2023NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCC Road House and The Magazine Lifestyle are hosting the first-ever “Salute to American Heroes” celebrity benefit concert for veterans. The star-studded evening will be hosted by Rita Cosby, Emmy-Winning television host and daughter of a WWII POW. Musical performers include Grammy-nominated Jimmie Allen and USA national recording artist Dave Bray. Other highlights of the evening include appearances by Paul Teutul Sr. of Orange County Choppers, and Nate Boyer, Green Beret, former NFL player and actor. The event will be filmed and later broadcast on Discovery Channel and other national networks.
A tribute to humanitarians as well as an awards ceremony honoring two American heroes will also take place. A Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Paul Teutul Sr. for his ongoing work as a television personality, philanthropist, and outspoken supporter of U.S. veterans.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Operation Healing Heroes and Oscar Mike. The mission of Operation Healing Heroes is to preserve history by documenting and honoring the lives of U.S. military heroes and their families, one story at a time. Oscar Mike works to keep a vibrant, connected community that keeps America and her veterans “on the move” by actively supporting and improving mobility, accessibility, mental health, and well-being. Additional benefitting charities include MVP: Merging Vets & Players, Paws and Warriors and Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The Event will be held on Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at the OCC Road House & Museum (10575 49th Street North, Clearwater, Florida). Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the Show will begin at 5:30p.m. Complimentary parking is available on-site, but ride sharing is strongly encouraged. Food and drinks will be available from the regular OCC Road House menu.
Ticket options for the event include:
• A VIP Table for 6: $600
• A VIP Table for 6 (side stage fire pit table): $600
• A VIP Table for 4 (side stage): $400
• An Individual VIP Ticket: $100
A limited number of meet and greet passes for the participating celebrities are available for $50 per person (guests must have purchased a concert ticket).
About:
OCC Road House & Museum, the massive restaurant, entertainment venue and museum, and official Orange Country Choppers headquarters, in partnership with The Magazine Lifestyle, a visually stunning lifestyle publication filled with empowering figures and gorgeous settings that aim to inspire.
To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3LYue46
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram