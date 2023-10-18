Upcoming November 7th Local Election in 43 of 44 Idaho Counties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Boise, Idaho) – Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane would like to remind Idahoans of the upcoming local election on November 7th in 43 of 44 Idaho counties. The election will include races for mayor and city council in many cities in Idaho, school district trustees, and other local taxing district races.

To determine what is on the ballot in your county, voters may visit voteidaho.gov/ballot-listing/. At VoteIdaho.gov, you can also access information about registering to vote, polling locations, and other important details. Specific local districts may not have an election if no contested races or measures are up for election. You must live within a city or district to be eligible to vote in that election. Boundary County is the only county that has no contested races and will not hold an election on November 7th.

Key Dates for the Upcoming Local Elections:

Now through – November 3: Early Voting

Many counties offer early voting ahead of the election. See voteidaho.gov/ballot-listing/ for early voting information by county.

Request an absentee ballot at VoteIdaho.gov.

Find your polling location at voteidaho.gov. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be returned to your county elections office by this deadline to ensure your vote is counted.

Voters may register to vote at early voting or at the polls on Election Day with a current photo ID and proof of residence.

“We encourage all eligible voters to participate in these local elections, as your involvement plays a significant role in shaping the future of our communities. We want to ensure that every eligible Idahoan has the opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” said Secretary McGrane.

For more information, please visit the official Idaho Secretary of State’s website at VoteIdaho.gov.

