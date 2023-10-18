Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Suwannee County

LAKE MARY, Fla. – The State of Florida and FEMA are operating a Disaster Recovery Center in Suwannee County to provide one-on-one help to people affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Suwannee County: Memorial Field, 617 Ontario Ave SW in Live Oak.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon-Sat, closed Sundays.

Currently open sites:

Citrus County: Crystal River Library, 8619 W Crystal St., Crystal River. 9am-7pm Mon-Wed, 9am-5pm Thurs-Fri, Closed Sat-Sun (closes permanently 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.)

: 180 E Duval St. Lake City, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday Dixie County : Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday

: Dixie County Public Library, 16328 SE US-19, Cross City, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday Gilchrist County: Gilchrist County Fire Station #4, 6980 SW 70th Ave in Trenton. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 through Saturday, Oct. 21.

: 1153 NW US Hwy 41, Jasper, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon-Sat, closed Sunday Hernando County : Hernando Public Library Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Dr. Spring Hill, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday.

: Hernando Public Library Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Dr. Spring Hill, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday. Jefferson County : Jefferson County Library, 375 S Water St., Monticello, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday

: Jefferson County Library, 375 S Water St., Monticello, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday Lafayette County : Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday

: Mayo Community Center, 150 NW Community Cir., Mayo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday Madison County : Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St., Madison, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

: Career Source North Florida, 705 E Base St., Madison, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Manatee County: Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St. E, Palmetto, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday (closes permanently 6 p.m. Oct. 20)

: Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter, 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Taylor County: Steinhatchee Community Center, 1013 S. Riverside Dr., Steinhatchee, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat, closed Sunday

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Residents are welcome to visit any open DRC, you don’t have to reside in that county.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET every day. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Nov. 29, 2023.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Idalia, visit floridadisaster.org/updates/and fema.gov/disaster/4734. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.