IndiaShopping's Founder Rahul Bhatt Pioneers Authentic Indian Flavors Worldwide, Eliminating Cravings and Borders
Connects overseas Indians with authentic products from home, offering local prices, seamless shopping, and ambitious growth.FREMONT, CA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many Indians living abroad often struggle to find the familiar flavors of Indian cuisine they miss. Local options fall short, and importing food from India is costly and time-consuming, adding to their frustration. Meet Rahul Bhatt, the driving force behind IndiaShopping, a pioneer in reshaping global shopping for Indian expatriates, or NRIs. In this exclusive interview, we explore his journey to make IndiaShopping the go-to destination for Indian products. It offers a unified interface and local currency pricing, aiming to serve the underrepresented NRI market.
Q: Welcome, Rahul! Could you kindly provide our readers with a brief introduction about yourself?
A: Certainly! I'm Rahul Bhatt, an Engineer by trade with nearly two decades of expertise in nurturing tech companies . My career has been predominantly dedicated to the Fintech sector, where I've had the privilege of collaborating with a variety of enterprises, from promising series A startups to well-established public companies.
Q: Could you provide more details about IndiaShopping?
A: IndiaShopping is building a network within India to simplify business interactions with the country. A suitable comparison would be Instacart. Just as Instacart allows individuals to conveniently order items from Costco without having to visit the store, IndiaShopping is a personalized service company that streamlines business transactions with India with out going there. We began our operations in one city in April 2023 and have since expanded to serve seven cities in India. We have dedicated full-time employees at each location, working to facilitate first-mile fulfilment effectively.We offer diverse products, including sweets, snacks, juices, mouth fresheners, spices, healthy snack options, and beautifully crafted items inspired by regional traditions.
Q: Transitioning from tech to e-commerce was a significant change. How did you come up with the concept for IndiaShopping, and what is your long-term vision for the company?
A: To be honest, As a product engineer my true passion has always revolved around tackling customer challenges, Nonetheless, after residing in the USA as an Indian expat for more than a decade, I encountered the same hurdles that many confront when engaging in business with India. I often pondered ways to streamline this process, which ultimately led to the inception of IndiaShopping. Our unwavering affection for the delectable flavors of Indian snacks and sweets propels us forward, but our ambitions extend beyond the realm of food. The small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) market in India remains largely unstructured. While our journey began in the e-commerce sector, our horizons are ever-expanding. Our overarching objective is to become the trusted partner for any enterprise seeking to venture beyond the borders of India.
Q: What's the reasoning behind targeting India and focusing on immigrants?
A: As I mentioned earlier, I firmly believe that NRIs (Non-Resident Indians) are a significantly underserved demographic. Many Indian companies struggle to serve them due to limited outreach and localized business practices. I am confident in India's economic trajectory over the next decade, as it is set to take center stage globally. Our vision is to ensure that our innovative business and products are accessible worldwide to align with India's growing prominence.
Q. It seems like IndiaShopping is the solution for NRIs who miss the authentic Indian taste.
A. Absolutely! It acts as a bridge to Indian businesses, allowing anyone to interact with them without worrying about logistics, inventory, foreign exchange, or shipping costs. but it's open to anyone who likes to enjoy Indian products with out going there.
Q. Your dedication to your services is quite apparent. How would you gauge the level of satisfaction among your customers?
A. Our commitment extends beyond merely delivering a product; we strive to create memorable, emotionally resonant experiences for our customers. Personally, I make it a point to reach out to every single one of our customers. Since April 2023, we have consistently received 5-star ratings from the majority of our customers. Additionally, we frequently receive heartfelt feedback, and it's truly touching. What's particularly impressive is that, as a relatively new business, we've achieved a noteworthy rate of repeat orders from returning customers.
Q. Is it solely traditional e-commerce?
A. While e-commerce remains a significant facet of our business, we are concurrently establishing a robust fulfillment network within India. This network is positioned to offer quicker first-mile delivery solutions compared to the existing options. Moreover, our extensive product catalog, which exceeds 4,000 items, introduces a wide array of logistical demands, volume considerations, and pricing structures, setting us apart from traditional e-commerce enterprises.
Furthermore, we are streamlining the process for merchants, eliminating the necessity for them to step away from their stores or hire additional staff to handle product photography and maintain a separate system. The core concept is to make the transition so seamless that both customers and merchants can seamlessly adhere to their established routines.
Q: Can you provide any data or achievements, and what are your future plans? Additionally, could you share information about the market size?
A. We're in the early stages, currently operating with a team of 8 people and bootstrapping our way. On our platform, we've onboarded approximately 200 merchants, offering more than 4,000 SKUs. Up to this point, we've successfully fulfilled orders in four different countries and over 30+ U.S. states. Presently, we're aggregating products from seven cities in India.
Looking forward, our plan is to expand our footprint within India and ensure the sustainable growth of our business. The United States is particularly promising, with an estimated 3.5 million NRIs residing here. Globally, our potential market comprises approximately 32 million NRIs, growing at an annual rate of about 10%.
Thank you very much for your time, Rahul. I appreciate it. Best of luck with IndiaShopping.
