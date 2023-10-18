Tritium Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Nasdaq: DCFC) (“Tritium” or the “Company”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced that on October 12, 2023 the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement ("Minimum Bid Requirement") of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, and the Company’s operations are not affected by the receipt of the Notice.



In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 calendar days from the date of such notice, or until April 9, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the bid price for the Company’s Ordinary Shares must close at $1.00 per share or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days or the Company may be eligible for an additional period of 180 calendar days to regain compliance.

The Company will closely monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and is considering its options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

