BWR Exploration Inc. Announces Jean-David Moore as an Advisor and Robert Suttie as Chief Financial Officer and the Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-David Moore as an Advisor to the Company.



Mr. Jean-David (“JD”) Moore has participated in many of BWR’s private placements over the past six years, accruing a significant interest in shares of the Company. Over the past few decades, JD as a savvy investor, has developed a resource focused network in the exploration sector through his numerous investments. Mr. Moore is a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc., Fokus Mining Corporation and Green Canada Corporation, and is also an Advisor for Puma Exploration Inc. and Dios Exploration Inc.

Mr. Moore earned an undergraduate degree in Forestry Engineering, followed by a Master's degree from Laval University in Québec. He is a member of the Order of Forest Engineers of the Province of Québec (OIFQ). As a forestry scientist, he has published more than 70 scientific publications in international journals. JD’s field work as a forestry scientist introduced him to the mineral exploration industry, his research work delved into sensitive environments in the boreal zone in northern Quebec’s Abitibi region. JD’s knowledge of boreal zone biomes is very apropos to the environmental monitoring program that will be forming part of BWR’s go forward plans for eco-friendly exploration at its projects.

Mr. Moore stated: "I’m very happy to join BWR's team as an advisor. Over the past several years, I have closely observed and supported BWR management as they progressed through a lengthy consultation and engagement process that was essential in order to move the Little Stull Lake gold exploration project forward.”

BWR further announces that Robert Suttie has replaced Victor Hugo as its Chief Financial Officer.

Robert Suttie offers more than twenty-five years of experience, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with the financial reporting group, Marrelli Support Services Inc., where he currently serves as President. Mr. Suttie received his B.A. from the University of Western Ontario. Rob specializes in management advisory services; accounting and the financial disclosure needs of the Marrelli Group’s publicly traded client base. Robert also serves as Chief Financial Officer to several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture exchanges, CSE, as well as non-listed companies. Robert leverages his skills and experience to become integral to reporting issuers in Canada.

Mr. Suttie succeeds Victor Hugo, who has served as the company’s CFO since January 2019. “It has been a real pleasure to work with Vic over the last four years” said BWR’s President Neil Novak. “Vic’s guidance and support has been invaluable, we wish Vic all the best in his future endeavors, and I’d also like to welcome Robert Suttie to BWR’s management team. Robert has many years of experience with public companies in a wide variety of industries. Robert, through Marrelli Support Services provides cost effective financial services that are ideal for BWR.”

Grant of Stock Options

In addition, effective October 16, 2023, 2,050,000 incentive stock options were granted to the Officers, Directors, and Consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan and any regulatory approval that may be required. The options are fully vested and expire five years from date of grant.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector in Canada and abroad. There are 106,010,461 shares currently issued.

Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

