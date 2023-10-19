Longview ISD Receives Sustainability Excellence Award for Commitment to Sustainability

Representatives from Schneider Electric present Longview ISD's leadership with the Sustainability Excellence Award for programs and initiatives dedicated to promoting environmental stewardship and energy efficiency across the district.

Longview ISD receives award from Schneider Electric for setting new standards in K-12 education through initiatives dedicated to environmental stewardship

LONGVIEW, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longview Independent School District (LISD) has been awarded the Sustainability Excellence Award for its leadership and commitment to sustainability. The award recognizes the district’s efforts to create an innovative and sustainable future for its students and staff.

LISD has implemented a number of sustainability initiatives, including a nearly five-acre garden that provides fresh food and education to Longview students. This farm-to-table program has surpassed its annual production target, yielding over 10,827 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables since the start of the year. The harvest features a diverse range of produce, including over 2,000 pounds of cantaloupe, 1,097 pounds of squash, 1,182 pounds of watermelon, and 752 pounds of sweet corn.

To grow the garden, Schneider Electric donated a bee observatory to LISD so the honeybees can pollinate the garden. The Longview High School Horticulture program harvests the bee hives to sell honey, wax, and wax products at FFA shows. Additionally, the district has upgraded its Livestock Barn extension, allowing students to have a highly functional and comfortable space for classroom and extracurricular activities.

"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability," said Dr. James Wilcox, Longview ISD Superintendent. "We are dedicated to providing our students with the best possible learning environment and this award is a testament to that commitment."

As one of the largest employers in the City of Longview, LISD is home to more than 8,000 students and nearly 2,000 staff members, with a richly diverse student population. Longview ISD believes in excellence for all and is committed to leadership and innovation.