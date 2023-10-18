Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings





OMEGA FLEX, INC. (OFLX) Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $83,318,000 $94,670,000 $27,496,000 $31,629,000 Net Income attributable to Omega Flex, Inc. $15,874,000 $17,441,000 $5,576,000 $6,540,000 Earnings Per Share – Basic and Diluted $1.57 $1.73 $0.55 $0.65 Weighted Average Shares – Basic and Diluted 10,094,322 10,094,322 10,094,322 10,094,322

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin R. Hoben, Chairman and CEO, announced that the Company’s Net Sales for the first nine months of 2023 and 2022 were $83,318,000 and $94,670,000, respectively, decreasing $11,352,000 or 12.0%. Net Sales for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were 13.1% lower than the third quarter of 2022.

The Company’s Net Income through September 2023 was $15,874,000 compared to $17,441,000 through the first nine months of 2022, decreasing $1,567,000 or 9.0%. Income for the third quarter of 2023 was 14.7% below the same period in 2022.

Although Net Sales continue to be impacted by lower sales unit volumes as a result of the overall market being suppressed because of, among other factors, a decline in housing starts, Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 declined at a lesser rate due to lower product liability reserves and expenses and higher interest income.

