PENN STATE UNIVERSITY CHIEF RISK OFFICER DR. WILLIAM L. RAAB AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
I’ve been very impressed by Bill's innovative ideas and his commitment to creating the right culture for organizations to succeed. Boards will benefit from his insights on risk and culture.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Dr. William L. Raab of State College, Pennsylvania, in the United States.
Bill is the Chief Risk Officer for Penn State University, where he works to transform and strengthen the organizational risk culture by bridging the gap between the organizational leadership goals and the science of risk management. In this role, he also serves as the President of Nittany Insurance. Bill is the former director of risk management and technical field services for Utica National Insurance Group and served as the director of client risk solutions for Glatfelter Insurance Group. He has taught university-level classes in risk management at both the University of Baltimore and Florida State University. Bill earned his Doctor of Education in organizational leadership from Abilene Christina University, holds an M.S.M in risk management from the Florida State University – College of Business, and a B.S. in industrial health and safety from Penn State University.
"In my conversations with Bill, I’ve been very impressed by his innovative ideas and his commitment to creating the right culture for organizations to succeed," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Highly relevant to our work, Bill’s doctoral. thesis looked at how well risk managers understand the culture where they work. Boards will benefit from his insights on this!"
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“The design of this program will help shape the future of risk management - moving it from a backwards-in-time, downside-looking endeavor to one that creates value for organizations through the positive governance of risk-taking,” said Mr. Raab.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
