Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

MONDOVI, Wis., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) today reported net income of $13.6 million, or 17 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with $25.6 million, or 32 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, net income was $58.0 million, or 71 cents per diluted share, compared with $84.8 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the 2022 nine-month period.

Operating revenue was $279.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $324.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $239.1 million for the 2023 quarter compared with $269.3 million for the 2022 quarter. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $40.5 million for the 2023 quarter from $55.1 million for the 2022 quarter.

Operating revenue was $863.2 million for the first nine months of 2023 compared with $941.3 million for the first nine months of 2022. Excluding fuel surcharges, operating revenue was $742.6 million for the 2023 period compared with $783.8 million for the 2022 period. Fuel surcharge revenue decreased to $120.6 million for the 2023 period from $157.5 million for the 2022 period.

Operating income was $17.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $33.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2023, operating income was $74.5 million compared with $110.6 million for the first nine months of 2022.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 93.8% for the 2023 quarter and 89.6% for the 2022 quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 92.8% for the 2023 quarter and 87.5% for the 2022 quarter.

Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue were 91.4% for the first nine months of 2023 and 88.3% for the first nine months of 2022. Operating expenses as a percentage of operating revenue, with both amounts net of fuel surcharges, were 90.0% for the 2023 period and 85.9% for the 2022 period.

Executive Chairman Randolph L. Marten stated, “Our earnings this quarter were significantly pressured by the industry-wide weak demand, cumulative impact of reduced freight rates with the resulting freight network disruption, and inflationary operating costs within the current freight market recession. Additionally, the record heat and rising fuel prices each month of the third quarter led to an increase in our mile-adjusted net fuel expense of $3.9 million, or 4 cents per diluted share, from this year’s second quarter to third quarter.”

“We are focused on both minimizing the current freight market’s impact on our operations, and investing in and positioning our premium service solutions to capitalize on profitable organic growth opportunities as the market necessarily recovers - with fair compensation for our services. To that end, we have not agreed to any rate reductions since early August.”

Marten Transport, with headquarters in Mondovi, Wis., is a multifaceted business offering a network of refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation capabilities across Marten’s five distinct business platforms - Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, Brokerage and MRTN de Mexico. Marten is one of the leading temperature-sensitive truckload carriers in the United States, specializing in transporting and distributing food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company offers service in the United States, Mexico and Canada, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include a discussion of Marten’s prospects for future growth and by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors known to the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Part I, Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.  
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS  
    September 30,     December 31,  
(In thousands, except share information)   2023     2022  
      (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 68,067     $ 80,600  
Receivables:                
Trade, net     117,820       120,702  
Other     11,695       7,218  
Prepaid expenses and other     27,004       27,320  
Total current assets     224,586       235,840  
                 
Property and equipment:                
Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other     1,129,415       1,074,832  
Accumulated depreciation     (358,414 )     (346,665 )
Net property and equipment     771,001       728,167  
Other noncurrent assets     1,617       1,672  
Total assets   $ 997,204     $ 965,679  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 42,042     $ 37,299  
Insurance and claims accruals     46,282       45,747  
Accrued and other current liabilities     33,320       41,264  
Total current liabilities     121,644       124,310  
Deferred income taxes     125,887       137,041  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     316       409  
Total liabilities     247,847       261,760  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding     -       -  
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,308,968 shares at September 30, 2023, and 81,115,132 shares at December 31, 2022, issued and outstanding     813       811  
Additional paid-in capital     49,280       47,188  
Retained earnings     699,264       655,920  
Total stockholders’ equity     749,357       703,919  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 997,204     $ 965,679  
                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited) 		 
   
    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
(In thousands, except per share information)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
                                 
Operating revenue   $ 279,538     $ 324,448     $ 863,233     $ 941,294  
                                 
Operating expenses (income):                                
Salaries, wages and benefits     92,620       99,773       287,468       285,582  
Purchased transportation     49,673       64,403       152,075       189,193  
Fuel and fuel taxes     48,695       57,299       137,706       163,004  
Supplies and maintenance     17,896       14,855       51,291       40,520  
Depreciation     29,017       28,381       87,974       81,389  
Operating taxes and licenses     2,821       2,748       8,345       8,051  
Insurance and claims     13,254       11,949       40,805       38,096  
Communications and utilities     2,584       2,135       7,625       6,639  
Gain on disposition of revenue equipment     (3,014 )     (1,070 )     (11,810 )     (10,422 )
Other     8,762       10,209       27,301       28,681  
                                 
Total operating expenses     262,308       290,682       788,780       830,733  
                                 
Operating income     17,230       33,766       74,453       110,561  
                                 
Other     (1,017 )     (264 )     (2,938 )     (307 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     18,247       34,030       77,391       110,868  
                                 
Income taxes expense     4,649       8,384       19,417       26,028  
                                 
Net income   $ 13,598     $ 25,646     $ 57,974     $ 84,840  
                                 
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.17     $ 0.32     $ 0.71     $ 1.04  
                                 
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.17     $ 0.32     $ 0.71     $ 1.03  
                                 
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.06     $ 0.06     $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
                                 


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited) 		 
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Three Months     Three Months     Three Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 96,516     $ 105,905     $ (9,389 )     (8.9 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     17,711       23,471       (5,760 )     (24.5 )
Total Truckload revenue     114,227       129,376       (15,149 )     (11.7 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     82,963       86,178       (3,215 )     (3.7 )
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     18,834       24,039       (5,205 )     (21.7 )
Total Dedicated revenue     101,797       110,217       (8,420 )     (7.6 )
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     18,122       24,303       (6,181 )     (25.4 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     3,925       7,600       (3,675 )     (48.4 )
Total Intermodal revenue     22,047       31,903       (9,856 )     (30.9 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     41,467       52,952       (11,485 )     (21.7 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 279,538     $ 324,448     $ (44,910 )     (13.8 )%
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload   $ 2,738     $ 14,319     $ (11,581 )     (80.9 )%
Dedicated     11,286       13,005       (1,719 )     (13.2 )
Intermodal     (1,074 )     778       (1,852 )     (238.0 )
Brokerage     4,280       5,664       (1,384 )     (24.4 )
Total operating income   $ 17,230     $ 33,766     $ (16,536 )     (49.0 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     97.6 %     88.9 %                
Dedicated     88.9       88.2                  
Intermodal     104.9       97.6                  
Brokerage     89.7       89.3                  
Consolidated operating ratio     93.8 %     89.6 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     97.2 %     86.5 %                
Dedicated     86.4       84.9                  
Intermodal     105.9       96.8                  
Brokerage     89.7       89.3                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     92.8 %     87.5 %                


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited) 		 
                    Dollar     Percentage  
                    Change     Change  
    Nine Months     Nine Months     Nine Months  
    Ended     Ended     Ended  
    September 30,     September 30,     September 30,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2022     2023 vs. 2022     2023 vs. 2022  
Operating revenue:                                
Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue   $ 300,104     $ 302,883     $ (2,779 )     (0.9 )%
Truckload fuel surcharge revenue     51,887       66,255       (14,368 )     (21.7 )
Total Truckload revenue     351,991       369,138       (17,147 )     (4.6 )
                                 
Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     257,231       248,988       8,243       3.3  
Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue     56,000       68,344       (12,344 )     (18.1 )
Total Dedicated revenue     313,231       317,332       (4,101 )     (1.3 )
                                 
Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue     60,277       77,589       (17,312 )     (22.3 )
Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue     12,724       22,923       (10,199 )     (44.5 )
Total Intermodal revenue     73,001       100,512       (27,511 )     (27.4 )
                                 
Brokerage revenue     125,010       154,312       (29,302 )     (19.0 )
                                 
Total operating revenue   $ 863,233     $ 941,294     $ (78,061 )     (8.3 )%
                                 
Operating income/(loss):                                
Truckload   $ 22,348     $ 45,978     $ (23,630 )     (51.4 )%
Dedicated     39,143       37,689       1,454       3.9  
Intermodal     (452 )     9,911       (10,363 )     (104.6 )
Brokerage     13,414       16,983       (3,569 )     (21.0 )
Total operating income   $ 74,453     $ 110,561     $ (36,108 )     (32.7 )%
                                 
Operating ratio:                                
Truckload     93.7 %     87.5 %                
Dedicated     87.5       88.1                  
Intermodal     100.6       90.1                  
Brokerage     89.3       89.0                  
Consolidated operating ratio     91.4 %     88.3 %                
                                 
Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:                                
Truckload     92.6 %     84.8 %                
Dedicated     84.8       84.9                  
Intermodal     100.7       87.2                  
Brokerage     89.3       89.0                  
Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges     90.0 %     85.9 %                


MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited) 		 
    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Truckload Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 114,227     $ 129,376     $ 351,991     $ 369,138  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 4,285     $ 4,889     $ 4,442     $ 4,980  
Average tractors(1)     1,714       1,648       1,732       1,560  
Average miles per trip     529       508       515       512  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     12.1 %     11.3 %     12.4 %     10.8 %
Total miles (in thousands)     39,093       38,441       116,651       110,565  
                                 
Dedicated Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 101,797     $ 110,217     $ 313,231     $ 317,332  
Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)   $ 3,900     $ 4,006     $ 3,949     $ 3,977  
Average tractors(1)     1,619       1,637       1,670       1,605  
Average miles per trip     339       337       335       340  
Non-revenue miles percentage(2)     1.3 %     1.2 %     1.2 %     1.1 %
Total miles (in thousands)     33,039       34,513       101,948       101,400  
                                 
Intermodal Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 22,047     $ 31,903     $ 73,001     $ 100,512  
Loads     6,327       7,610       19,871       24,607  
Average tractors     154       182       168       173  
                                 
Brokerage Segment:                                
Revenue (in thousands)   $ 41,467     $ 52,952     $ 125,010     $ 154,312  
Loads     24,077       24,896       67,483       69,902  
                                 
At September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022:                                
Total tractors(1)     3,454       3,575                  
Average age of company tractors (in years)     1.8       1.7                  
Total trailers     5,726       5,679                  
Average age of company trailers (in years)     4.4       3.8                  
Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)     1.7       1.6                  
Total refrigerated containers     788       803                  


    Three Months     Nine Months  
    Ended September 30,     Ended September 30,  
(In thousands)   2023     2022     2023     2022  
                                 
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 28,132     $ 64,551     $ 126,333     $ 163,221  
Net cash (used for) investing activities     (35,831 )     (57,412 )     (124,470 )     (92,416 )
Net cash (used for) financing activities     (4,762 )     (4,021 )     (14,396 )     (56,308 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                                
Basic     81,306       81,061       81,260       81,889  
Diluted     81,454       81,347       81,414       82,155  


(1) Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 99 and 90 tractors as of September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 
   
(2) Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated. 

CONTACTS: Tim Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Petit, President, and Jim Hinnendael, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of Marten Transport, Ltd., 715-926-4216.

Marten Transport Announces Third Quarter Results

