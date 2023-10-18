Introducing 4-Defy Gel Cream: The Ultimate Skin Solution for All Skin Types

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CosMedical Technologies®, a pioneer in private label skincare innovation, is thrilled to unveil its latest breakthrough product, 4-Defy Gel Cream. Formulated to cater to all skin types, this remarkable skincare solution harnesses the power of cutting-edge ingredients to rejuvenate and protect the skin.



Balancing the Microbiome: 4-Defy Gel Cream employs a postbiotic complex that works harmoniously to balance the skin's delicate microbiome. By restoring the skin's natural equilibrium, it revitalizes its function, ensuring a healthier and more radiant complexion.

Fortifying the Skin Barrier: Infused with bioidentical ceramides, this advanced formula strengthens the skin's barrier, effectively locking in essential hydration. Say goodbye to dryness and welcome a supple, hydrated complexion.

Supporting Collagen: Tripeptides, another key ingredient in 4-Defy Gel Cream, play a pivotal role in maintaining healthy collagen levels. As collagen diminishes with age, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles becomes more pronounced. With tripeptides, these visible signs of aging are significantly reduced, leaving smoother, youthful-looking skin.

Powerful Antioxidant Protection: Ergothioneine, a potent antioxidant, acts as a shield against environmental damage, helping to reverse the signs of skin aging. It combats free radicals, ensuring skin retains its youthful vibrancy.

A Versatile, Lightweight Solution

What sets 4-Defy Gel Cream apart is its versatility. Not only is it a powerful anti-aging treatment, but it also doubles as a soothing moisturizer. The lightweight texture makes it suitable for daily use, seamlessly integrating into a skincare routine.

Clinically Proven Results - After 4 weeks of twice-daily use in clinical trial:

100% of users said this moisturizer hydrated their skin without making it oily

100% of users showed significant improvement in facial wrinkles

93% of users showed significant improvement in facial redness and texture

93% of users said their skin felt balanced after using this moisturizer

93% of users said their skin looked healthier



CosMedical Technologies® is committed to providing innovative skincare solutions that empower individuals to look and feel their best. With 4-Defy Gel Cream, we continue to deliver on this promise, offering products our partners are proud to put their brand on.

“At CosMedical, we're pioneering innovation in skincare. Our new gel moisturizer not only meets universal needs but also delivers unique antioxidant and anti-aging benefits,” explains Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of CosMedical Technologies®. “As providers, you can elevate your brand with this exceptional addition to your private label lineup.”

For more information about 4-Defy Gel Cream and CosMedical Technologies’ other groundbreaking products, please contact CosMedical Technologies® at 800-275-3627 or info@cosmedicaltechnologies.com

About CosMedical Technologies®: Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D., CosMedical Technologies® provides custom label skin care to medical spas around the world. A forerunner in the private label skin care industry, CosMedical Technologies® is known for staying ahead of emerging industry trends, offering a wide range of dermatologist-developed formulas created with advanced ingredients and innovative technology. Partners of CosMedical Technologies® label and sell industry-leading, medical grade products like 4-Defy Gel Cream with their own business’ unique name and branding, enhancing their credibility and increasing repeat business through offer exclusivity. Visit CosMedical Technologies® online at www.cosmedicaltechnologies.com for more information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e56ff549-dca0-4a66-b07c-1273a5fde733

Contact: Bianca Ruiz | CosMedical Technologies® 800-275-3627 | bianca@cosmedicaltechnologies.com