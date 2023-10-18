Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,269 in the last 365 days.

Mablink Bioscience Enters an Agreement to be Acquired by Lilly

The pending acquisition reflects the potential of Mablink’s existing pipeline and proprietary PSARLink™ technology for development of additional drug conjugates.

Lyon, France – October 18, 2023 - Mablink Bioscience (“Mablink”), a pre-clinical biotechnology company pioneering the development of next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) via its PSARLink™ proprietary platform, today announced an agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”).

PSARlink™, an innovative hydrophilic linker using a polysarcosine arm, holds potential for broadening the therapeutic index of ADCs to unleash their full therapeutic impact.

Jean-Guillaume Lafay, Mablink’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Mablink’s agreement to be acquired by Lilly is a strong endorsement of our approach, our technology and our team. The values we share with Lilly, and our combined expertise are also a unique opportunity to leverage Mablink’s capabilities and endeavors to potentially bring transformative therapies to cancer patients with high unmet medical needs. Our thanks go to all inside and outside Mablink who have supported our efforts and development since inception.”

The transaction is subject to approval from the French Ministry of the Economy.

About PSARlink™

PSARlink™ linkers chemically and physically link an antibody and a chosen cytotoxic molecule to selectively deliver the payload to tumor cells. PSARlink™'s unique structure "masks" the cytotoxic molecules, especially hydrophobic compounds, enabling them to stay longer in the body to facilitate tumor cell killing. PSARlink™-based ADCs have also demonstrated an improved therapeutic index in animal models.

About Mablink Bioscience

Mablink Bioscience is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of an emerging class of cancer drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Mablink’s patented hydrophilic drug-linker technology, PSARLink™, enables the design of homogeneous, plasma- stable, next generation ADCs with high DAR (drug-to-antibody ratio) while maintaining excellent pharmacological properties and tolerability. Mablink was funded by a seed round led by Elaia Partners in 2021, along with UI Investissement (advised by Mérieux Equity Partners) and Relyens Innovation Santé (advised by Turenne Capital), and a series A financing led by Sofinnova Partners and Mérieux Equity Partners in July 2022.

For more information, please visit https://mablink.com

Press Contacts:

Lilly:
Lauren Cohen
617.678.2067

lcohen@loxooncology.com

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Mablink Bioscience Enters an Agreement to be Acquired by Lilly

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more