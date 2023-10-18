Abrupt changes in ocean biogeochemical variables occur as a result of human-induced climate forcing as well as those which are more gradual and occur over longer timescales. These abrupt changes have not yet been identified and quantified to the same extent as the more gradual ones. We review and synthesise abrupt changes in ocean biogeochemistry under human-induced climatic forcing. We specifically address the ocean carbon and oxygen cycles because the related processes of acidification and deoxygenation provide important ecosystem hazards. Since biogeochemical cycles depend also on the physical environment, we also describe the relevant changes in warming, circulation, and sea ice. We include an overview of the reversibility or irreversibility of abrupt marine biogeochemical changes. Important implications of abrupt biogeochemical changes for ecosystems are also discussed. We conclude that there is evidence for increasing occurrence and extent of abrupt changes in ocean biogeochemistry as a consequence of rising greenhouse gas emissions.

Heinze C., Blenckner T., Brown P., Fröb F., Morée A., New A. L., Nissen C., Rynders S., Seguro I., Aksenov Y., Artioli Y., Bourgeois T., Burger F., Buzan J., Cael B. B., Yumruktepe V. Ç., Chierici M., Danek C., Dieckmann U., Fransson A., Frölicher T., Galli G., Gehlen M., González A. G., Gonzalez-Davila M., Gruber N., Gustafsson Ö., Hauck J., Heino M., Henson S., Hieronymus J., Huertas I. E., Jebri F., Jeltsch-Thömmes A., Joos F., Joshi J., Kelly S., Menon N., Mongwe P., Oziel L., Ólafsdottir S., Palmieri J., Pérez F. F., Ranith R. P., Ramanantsoa J., Roy T., Rusiecka D., Santana Casiano J. M., Santana-Falcón Y., Schwinger J., Séférian R., Seifert M., Shchiptsova A., Sinha B., Somes C., Steinfeldt R., Tao D., Tjiputra J., Ulfsbo A., Völker C., Wakamatsu T. & Ye Y., 2023. Reviews and syntheses: abrupt ocean biogeochemical change under human-made climatic forcing – warming, acidification, and deoxygenation. Biogeosciences Discussions. doi: 10.5194/bg-2023-182. Article.

