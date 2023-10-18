Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,275 in the last 365 days.

Ocean acidification as an environmental concern

Ocean acidification as an environmental concern

Published 18 October 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: policy, review

Oceans have been essential in protecting Earth from some of the more severe effects of climate change by absorbing around 30% of the carbon dioxide that humans have been responsible for emitting. However, since the industrial era, this has led to a rise in ocean acidity of about 26%. This creates a number of legal challenges in addition to the scientific challenge of tackling the issue of ocean acidification and its effects on marine life. This research paper will analyse the impact of Ocean Acidification on marine ecosystem, maritime transport, food security and fisheries from the lens of human rights approach, and other socioeconomic concerns relating to ocean acidification. And this paper will assess if the existing international legal framework provides the necessary foundation to address these socio-legal challenges.

Pise M., in press. Ocean acidification as an environmental concern. National Journal of Environmental Law 6(2). Article (restricted access).

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Ocean acidification as an environmental concern

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more