PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Class Action: PCT Shareholders Should Contact Robbins LLP Regarding Their Rights

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) securities between August 8, 2023 and September 13, 2023. PureCycle claims it is commercializing a patented purification recycling technology, originally developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (“P&G”), for restoring waste polypropylene into resin with near-virgin characteristics, called ultra-pure recycled resin.



What is this Case About: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) Failed to Inform Investors its FlatIron Facility Experienced a Power Outage

According to the complaint, in early 2023, PureCycle claimed that it was finalizing construction and commissioning at its first commercial scale recycling facility (the “Ironton Facility”). On September 13, 2023, PureCycle disclosed that its Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023, which required the facility to halt operations. The Company further disclosed that it replaced a seal that purportedly failed as a result of the power outage, and initiated facility restart procedures on September 11, 2023. On this news, PureCycle’s stock price fell $1.395, or 18.4%, to close at $6.18 per share on September 14, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

