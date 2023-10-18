Opening Act Competition Winner, Izza, Opens for Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5, and OneRepublic at Audacy's We Can Survive

Izza is the 2023 Opening Act

Opening Act brought together thousands of musicians to vie for the ultimate prize and raise awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of hopeful musicians competed in this year’s Opening Act competition with the dream of rocking the Prudential Center stage at Audacy’s 10th Anniversary We Can Survive concert.

We Can Survive is a flagship event known for bringing together some of the most incredible talents in the music industry to celebrate survivors and support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The October 14th concert went off without a hitch, boasting an outstanding lineup of artists and the addition of emerging talent and the 2023 Opening Act, Izza, who warmed up the stage for Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5, OneRepublic, and David Kushner at this year’s iconic show. This pop singer, songwriter, and producer hyped up the Prudential Center audience with a high-energy performance of vibrant beats and stunning vocals.

The We Can Survive concert is an annual music event hosted by Audacy, known for bringing together top artists to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In its decennial year, the concert shines a light on mental health awareness while celebrating the power of music to unite and inspire.

In an interview with Bru On The Radio, Izza expressed her excitement about being part of the We Can Survive lineup, stating that she participated in the Opening Act competition in order to support mental health awareness. Her passion is clear in her music, which she self-admittedly writes with the core value of destigmatizing mental health.

About Izza:

Izza is a rising star in the music industry, known for her high-energy pop beats and heartfelt lyrics. Her music encourages self-love, and she is dedicated to using her platform to make audiences feel confident, live courageously, and — of course — dance.

About Opening Act:

The online voting competition gives musicians the opportunity to compete for a $10,000 cash prize and the opening slot at Audacy's annual benefit concert, opening for major recording artists. Opening Act, LLC donated a portion of the net proceeds from this year's competition to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.