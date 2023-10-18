Germain Hotels Celebrates the Grand Opening of Their 19th Property and Announces Construction of Their 20th Hotel

Alt Hotel Calgary University District Celebrates Grand Opening; Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport will take off in 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian hotelier Germain Hotels is pleased to announce the official opening of its 19th property in Canada: Alt Hotel Calgary University District.



This is the group’s third establishment in Calgary, following the opening of Le Germain Hotel Calgary in 2010 and Alt Hotel Calgary East Village in 2018, marking the hotelier group’s first property inauguration in Canada since 2019.





Alt Hotel Calgary University District opens. Left to Right: Gregg Callander, CEO, University of Calgary Properties Group, Marie Pier Germain, Vice-President, Sales and marketing, Germain Hotels, Calgary Councillor Terry Wong, Hugo Germain, Vice-President, Operations, Germain Hotels.

The hotel is ideally situated in the heart of University District, a thoughtfully designed, mindfully made urban community in Calgary’s northwest. University District is an award-winning community. It is the first community in Alberta that has been certified LEED-ND Platinum, the highest distinction, for its sustainability efforts.

Alt Hotel Calgary University District also provides convenient access to nearby facilities in the surrounding area including The University of Calgary, the Alberta Children’s Hospital, Olympic Oval, McMahon Stadium, Foothills Medical Centre and CF Market Mall.

The hotel offers 155 guest rooms and more than 4,000 square feet of meeting and event space across four meeting rooms, two boardrooms and one creative lounge. Hotel guests can enjoy a complimentary 24-hour gym, on-site underground parking and pet-friendly guest rooms.

“We take immense pride in introducing our second Alt Hotel in Calgary, located in the dynamic community of University District,” says Marie Pier Germain, Vice-President, Marketing and Sales Germain Hotels. “This hotel opening is a special one for us, as it’s our first one since the end of the pandemic.” She continues, “We look forward to providing our guests with an extraordinary stay while they explore the city and surrounding area, whether they are travelling for business or leisure.”

Alt Hotels take pride in merging style and sustainability. Setting a new standard in responsible hospitality, the Calgary University District property is Germain Hotels’ first Silver LEED certified hotel (application pending). The property employs innovative techniques to reduce waste and promote resource conservation.

Also part of the hotel’s sustainable efforts, the property has a strong focus on celebrating all things local, with 100 per cent Canadian-made beds, locally sourced bath products in each room and a rich tapestry of local art featured in its lobby.

Continues Germain, “For us, creating an emotional connection with our teams and guests, as well as with communities across the country is a priority. It is with great pleasure that we have donated 25 nights (a $6,000 value) to the Children’s Hospital Foundation so they can give back to needy families throughout the year.”

Guests can also enjoy the many amenities University District has to offer, including its vibrant Retail Main Street, outdoor parks, pathways, restaurants and retailers. There are endless opportunities to shop, eat, explore and socialize just steps away from the hotel doors. Alt Hotel Calgary University District is an ideal destination for business and leisure travellers who want to be immersed in the local culture, as well as those planning to visit friends and family in the area, including the University of Calgary. The hotel also offers easy access to the Trans-Canada Highway, leading west towards Banff and the Canadian Rockies.

Alt Hotel Calgary University District invites guests to experience a new era of hospitality that seamlessly blends style, sustainability, and local immersion. For bookings and further information, visit https://www.germainhotels.com/en/alt-hotel/calgary-university-district . Alt Hotel Calgary University District is located at 482 Mclaurin Street NW, Calgary Alberta.

Germain Hotels’ 20th property, Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport, ready for takeoff in 2025.

Further, Germain Hotels has announced the Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport will start construction in a few weeks. First announced in 2019, the project was halted due to the pandemic. The new scaled-down version of the hotel will consist of 178 guest rooms, meeting rooms, and gym as well as a full-service restaurant. A pedway will connect the hotel directly to the airport terminal. The hotel will be Germain Hotels’ third establishment in Ottawa and the third airport property for the chain, having terminal hotels at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport and Halifax Stanfield International Airport.





Estimated at $55-million, the hotel is expected to open in 2025. Says Hugo Germain, Vice-president Operations Germain Hotels, “We have been working with the Ottawa Airport on this project for the past five years. We are very happy to start construction on this hotel that will employ more than 40 people. We believe in Ottawa and are invested in the region, as this is our third establishment in the city.”

“We are proud to be working with Germain Hotels to bring a terminal-connected hotel to the Ottawa Airport,” stated Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. "The unwavering dedication and resilience displayed by the Germain team in overcoming numerous hurdles stand as a testament to their commitment to Ottawa-Gatineau. The Alt Hotel Ottawa Airport represents a pivotal cornerstone within YOW's growth strategy and underscores our steadfast commitment to fostering economic prosperity within our community."

About Alt Hotels by Le Germain

At Alt Hotels, we march to a different beat by giving guests the best of what they want without any extra fluff. Located in Calgary, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Brossard, Quebec City, Halifax and St. John’s, all our properties are carefully crafted to combine eco-friendly comfort within sleek urban spaces—all designed with guests in mind. Alt Hotels. Stay unconventional.

About Germain Hotels

Germain Hotels is a family-run business founded in Quebec in 1988. The owner and operator of a network of 19 properties across the country under the Le Germain, Alt and Escad banners, the company remains the only genuinely Canadian hotel group to date. A model of boldness and innovation, Germain Hotels is renowned for its philosophy of hospitality and its exceptional sense of aesthetics. The company’s national presence and its commitment to building a network of local collaborators make it an expert in the Canadian lifestyle. Germain Hotels.

