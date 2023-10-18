Rio2 Limited Files Technical Report for the Fenix Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; OTCQX: RIOFF; BVL: RIO) today announces that it has filed an independent technical report dated October 16, 2023, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study for the Fenix Gold Project” (the “Technical Report”) pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The Technical Report has an effective date of October 16, 2023, and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its news release dated September 5, 2023, announcing the results of the feasibility study on the Fenix Gold Project.

The Technical Report was compiled by Mining Plus Peru S.A.C. (“Mining Plus”) with contributions from a team of Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101, as follows:

Erick Ponce (FAusIMM), Manager Open Pit South America of Mining Plus;

Dr. Carlos Arevalo, Professional Geologist, registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission REG#215 of CAC SpA;

Andres Beluzan, Chartered Professional, Mining Engineering and a registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission REG#215 of ABelco Consulting SpA;

Denys Parra, (Registered Member SME) of ANDDES of Anddes Asociados SAC;

Anthony Maycock (P.Eng.), Senior Metallurgical Consultant of HLC SpA;

Francisco Javier Rovira, registered Competent Person in Mineral Resources and Reserves (Reg. No. 0363) of Derk S.A.

The Technical Report is available on the Company's website at www.rio2.com, as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

