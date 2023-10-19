These States Have the Worst Bridge & Road Conditions

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Using the most recent data from the Department of Transportation, MyEListing.com, a commercial real estate listing and data platform, compiled a definitive list of the top ten states facing major infrastructure challenges. Rhode Island leads the pack as the state with the worst infrastructure, while Georgia rounds out the list at #50.

"According to national statistics, 81% of US road miles are acceptable," says the report. "The 19% of roads in unacceptable condition equates to just under 156,000 of almost a million miles of road."

US bridges, based on MyEListing's research, tell their own story: "With a whopping 618,253 bridges spanning the country, you might be surprised to learn that only 5% of them are in poor condition, but that's still 30,912 potholed, structurally questionable, and bumpy bridges throughout the country."

According to MyEListing's research, the ten states with the highest percentages of bridges and roads in poor condition are:
1. Rhode Island: 17.1% of bridges, 50%+ of roads;
2. West Virginia: 15% of bridges, 31% of roads;
3. Massachusetts: 10.8% of bridges, 28% of roads;
4. New Jersey: 6.9% of bridges, 45% of roads;
5. New York: 10.7% of bridges, 26% of roads;
6. Washington: 7.7% of bridges, 28% of roads;
7. Connecticut: 7.2% of bridges, 33% of roads;
8. Missouri: 8.2% of bridges, 24% of roads;
9. California: 6.3% of bridges, 33% of roads; and
10. Pennsylvania: 6.9% of bridges, 28% of roads.

According to the report, the top three factors contributing the most to poor bridge and road conditions are "aging infrastructure, harsh weather, and high traffic volumes."

You can read MyEListing's published report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1769/states-with-worst-road-infrastructure/

MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, a national agent directory, and more. The site also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.

