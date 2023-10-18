Việt Nam – good model for developing countries: UN Secretary-General

VIETNAM, October 18 -

BEIJING — Việt Nam serves as a good model for many developing countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at a meeting with President Võ Văn Thưởng on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, on Wednesday.

Thưởng highly evaluated the role and contributions of the Secretary-General and the UN in promoting international peace, stability, and security and affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to support and make contributions to such efforts.

The State leader said Việt Nam consistently considers the UN a leading organisation for global peace, cooperation, and development, as well as a trustworthy, loyal, and long-standing partner of Việt Nam in all of its development stages.

Việt Nam is actively working with UN organisations to implement a variety of cooperative activities such as the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, climate change response, digital transformation, green transition, social equity, and UN peacekeeping missions, Thưởng said.

He urged the UN to continue supporting Việt Nam in its implementation of international commitments, including Our Common Agenda (OCA) – the Secretary-General's vision for the future of global cooperation – and of national development goals.

For his part, Guterres expressed his gratitude for Việt Nam's excellent cooperation with and support for the UN in a range of priority activities, particularly peacekeeping, international security, climate change, sustainable development, and water and food security.

Describing Việt Nam as an important partner of the UN, he expressed his hope that the Southeast Asian nation will make greater contributions to global governance.

Fully agreeing with Việt Nam's perspectives on upholding multilateralism and international law, and improving the effectiveness of international institutions, the Secretary-General wished the country will successfully realise its goals of peace and prosperity, and continue its contributions and responsibilities to the world and the UN. He also affirmed his strong commitment to assisting Việt Nam in its sustainable development efforts and climate change response.

Regarding the regional situation, the two leaders concurred on the need to uphold the respect for law, promote the role of dialogue and cooperation mechanisms between regional organisations and the UN, and support the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). — VNS