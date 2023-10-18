HODL Games Harnesses AI Power with Premium Domain Acquisition

HODL Games Logo

HODL Games is ecstatic to announce the acquisition of the premium domain, hodl.ai, marking a significant milestone in their venture into the Web3 & AI-era.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HODL Games, the pioneering web3 game startup, is ecstatic to announce the acquisition of the premium domain, hodl.ai, marking a significant milestone in their venture into the Web3 & AI-era. With a legacy of 20 years in web2 gaming, the twin founders from Amsterdam are innovating with new titles like Gangsters.com and Coinleone.com.

This acquisition follows the strategic procurement of hodlgames.com earlier this year, further strengthening HODL Games’ digital foothold and setting a robust foundation for the company’s future growth. The hodl.ai domain will be pivotal for HODL Games’ AI initiatives, run through their Hong Kong-based sister entity, HODL A.I. This sister company is destined to offer a suite of AI Solutions in the near future, combining ai-development, custom bot development, and web3 ai game development/publishing, thereby fusing the riveting world of gaming with the boundless possibilities of artificial intelligence.

Mr. HODL, CEO of HODL Games and the brainchild behind the brand HODL, expresses his optimism, “The acquisition of hodl.ai is a game-changer for us. It not only represents our relentless pursuit of technological innovation but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences. With hodl.ai, we’re harnessing the power of AI to propel our gaming community into an exciting future. Our vision is clear - redefine the gaming landscape and create a cohesive community where players can earn while they play.”

HODL Games, alongside HODL A.I., is also breaking new grounds by collaborating with influencers to create digital twins, encompassing voice cloning and digital identity creation. This pioneering venture not only showcases the immersive potential of AI in gaming but also highlights the innovative direction HODL Games is spearheading in the intersection of AI, web3 technology, and social engagement.

With a meticulous roadmap, HODL Games is poised to unleash a new era of gaming experiences, blending the thrill of competitive play with the lucrative opportunities of the crypto world. As the gaming community awaits with bated breath, the twin maestros from Amsterdam are steadfast in their mission to guide gamers worldwide into the captivating realm of Web3 Games.

The domain acquisitions are a testament to HODL Games' foresight and strategic planning, laying down the digital tracks for a journey into a new frontier of gaming.

Website: www.hodlgames.com | Email: support@hodlgames.com

Press & Media Contact: