Mike Heckman Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status with "Success In Any Economy," Co-Authored with Brian Tracy

LUDINGTON, MI, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Heckman, a nationally recognized Financial Educator and Wealth Advisor, has achieved a significant milestone with his latest book, "Success In Any Economy," co-authored with the esteemed Brian Tracy, reaching the Amazon best-seller list. Published by CelebrityPress®, this influential book made its debut on October 12, 2023, shedding light on the journey to success in any economic climate.

Upon its release, “Success In Any Economy” made waves in the literary world. Solidifying its place as a top resource in multiple categories, and propelling to the forefront of Amazon’s Best Sellers list. This dynamic book has soared to #7 in the Direct Marketing category, #12 in the Sales & Selling category, and #36 in Entrepreneurship. As a testament to its exceptional value and wide-ranging appeal, "Success In Any Economy" continues to inspire individuals and businesses in today's ever-evolving economic landscape.

At the heart of this book lies Mike Heckman's invaluable contribution, "Become Free by Replacing Yourself." His chapter serves as a guide to financial empowerment, offering insights and strategies to help individuals achieve true financial independence.

Meet Mike Heckman, MS, CFP®, CEPA®:

Mike Heckman is not only a co-author of "Success In Any Economy" but also a Managing Wealth Advisor with a rich portfolio of accomplishments. He has been instrumental in helping business owners, medical professionals, and retirees preserve, protect, and pass on their wealth since 2009. In 2019, Mike founded Sable Point Wealth Management, with offices in Ludington and Spring Lake, Michigan, providing knowledgeable financial guidance to his clients.

Mike's pursuit of knowledge is exemplified by his ongoing doctoral research on wealth preservation strategies in retirement, as he works towards completing his Financial Management Doctorate from California Southern University. His educational background includes a Master of Science Degree in Financial Planning, with coursework in Behavioral Finance, and a Bachelor of Business Administration, with a focus on Business Management and Computer Information Systems. In 2021, Mike earned the prestigious Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® from the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals and New York Institute of Finance. Mike has been a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner since 2014.

Mike Heckman believes that aligning goals, values, and actions leads to better decision-making. He emphasizes that financial advisors who invest in their own education are better equipped to achieve positive outcomes for their clients.

Mike Heckman's qualifications include:

CFP® CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER

CERTIFIED VALUE BUILDER™ ADVISOR

CEPA® CERTIFIED EXIT PLANNING ADVISOR

BFA™ BEHAVIORAL FINANCIAL ADVISOR

CDFA® CERTIFIED DIVORCE FINANCIAL ANALYST

AWMA® ACCREDITED WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISOR

SE-AWMA® SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISOR

CPRC® CHARTERED RETIREMENT PLANNING COUNSELOR

CPRS® CHARTERED RETIREMENT PLANS SPECIALIST

