Michael Chertoff Joins Truepic's Board of Advisors

Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Chertoff Group and Former Secretary of Homeland Security to support and advise Truepic's efforts to increase authenticity and transparency across industry, government and online.

San Diego, CA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, provider of authenticity infrastructure for the internet, has announced the addition of Michael Chertoff to its industry Board of Advisors. He joins other industry expert advisors, including UC Berkeley's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences Professor, Dr. Hany Farid; Founder of Germano Law and Professor/Distinguished Fellow at NYU’s Center for Cybersecurity, Judith Germano; and Author, Entrepreneur, and Speaker on Generative AI, Nina Schick. With his unparalleled experience in security and risk management, Chertoff will support and advise Truepic’s ongoing efforts to advance transparency in digital content and establish a safer internet.

Chertoff is a renowned leader in global security, having served as the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security from 2005-2009. He is the co-founder and executive chairman of The Chertoff Group, a global advisory firm that provides high-level strategic counsel to corporate and government leaders on a broad range of security issues, from risk identification and prevention to preparedness, response and recovery.

“Secretary Chertoff is joining our advisory board at a pivotal time. As generative AI drives transformational change, transparency and authenticity online have never been more critical,” said Jeff McGregor, CEO at Truepic. “He is a strategic and accomplished leader whose experience will be an invaluable addition to our team, and I look forward to his guidance as we continue to deploy authenticity infrastructure across the internet.”

“Authentication of audio and video will be increasingly important in a world in which Artificial Intelligence can be used to promote disinformation and undermine public trust through the use of deep fake images and voices. I look forward to working with the Truepic team to address these important issues," said Michael Chertoff, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of The Chertoff Group, and Former Secretary of Homeland Security.

Prior to leading the Department of Homeland Security, Chertoff served as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and head of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division. Most recently, Chertoff co-chaired the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace and the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity and is a Special Advisor to the American Bar Association’s Task Force on the Law and Artificial Intelligence. In addition to his role at The Chertoff Group, he has worked as senior counsel at Covington & Burling LLP and serves on the board of directors of Noblis. Chertoff graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com.

