Dallas Contractor Sets Monumental Record in Safety

Washington, D.C. – Bosworth Steel Erectors, an industry leader in steel construction and modification, celebrates reaching 1 million manhours without a lost time incident. Approximately 250 ironworkers completed 1 million manhours in 2 years without a single lost time incident.



Bosworth has been working tirelessly together with the ironworkers to ensure that the productivity is high, and the incident rates remain low. “We believe strongly in preplanning and engineering safety into the building plan to ensure a safe jobsite,” said Vince Bosworth, president and CEO, Bosworth Steel Erectors. “I’m extremely proud of our team. We still have more to achieve. We are aiming to reach 2 million manhours without any incidences very soon.”

Vince ascribes this massive achievement to the invaluable safety training available to the ironworkers working for his company through the labor management arm of the Iron Workers Union, Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust aka IMPACT and dedication of the ironworker superintendents and foremen.

International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers (Iron Workers Union) is proud of its skilled army of safety-conscious ironworkers who contributed 95 percent of the incident-free manhours to reach this milestone. Considering the highly hazardous nature of the construction industry and the ironworking trade, it is an exceptional achievement.

“We work with our contractors to ensure that they are successful, profitable and maintain high safety standards,” said Iron Workers General President Eric Dean. "The Ironworkers provide cradle-to-grave safety training, from apprentice, journeyman to superintendent. Safety training and initiatives are of utmost importance in keeping jobsites safe, but also in increasing productivity, efficiency, and profitability. Jobsite supervision is a critically important element in keeping jobsites safe. Superintendents and foremen serve as the frontline on safety. Our foreman and superintendent training, sets us apart in the industry, and prepares the ironworkers to stay one step ahead and succeed in any challenging situation to ensure that the crew works safe and efficient per standards and specifications.”

Bosworth Steel Erectors continues to uphold high safety standards with the ironworkers on its journey to reach the next big safety milestone.

For information about Bosworth Steel Erectors, visit www.bosworthsteel.com. For all media inquiries, please contact Sara Schuttloffel at (202) 383-4885 or sschuttloffel@impact-net.org.

Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) is a partnership designed to identify and expand work opportunities for ironworkers and their employers.

The International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers, AFL-CIO, is a union that represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops.

