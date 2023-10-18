North America's Paper Bag Industry Thrives Amidst Sustainability Wave Says, Future Market Insights, Inc.

The North American paper bag Industry is experiencing robust growth driven by an increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging solutions. The industry is witnessing remarkable advancements as it navigates the transition towards greener alternatives. In this comprehensive industry analysis, we delve into the key factors driving the growth of the paper bag industry in North America, its key segments, and prominent players.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the total sales of paper bags in North America are estimated to reach a value of US$ 3,203.8 million. Over the course of the forecast period, spanning from 2023 to 2033, revenues are expected to steadily grow, reaching US$ 4,295.1 million by the end of 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%..



North America's paper bag industry has seen significant growth over the past few years, underpinned by the rising global awareness of environmental sustainability. As consumers and businesses seek eco-friendly packaging solutions, paper bags have emerged as a popular choice, gradually replacing single-use plastics.

Key Factors Driving Growth:

Sustainability Focus : The adoption of paper bags is at the forefront of the industry's growth. Governments, businesses, and consumers alike are recognizing the environmental benefits of paper bags over plastic alternatives. This shift is expected to remain a central driver of market expansion.

: The adoption of paper bags is at the forefront of the industry's growth. Governments, businesses, and consumers alike are recognizing the environmental benefits of paper bags over plastic alternatives. This shift is expected to remain a central driver of market expansion. Regulatory Support : Stringent regulations and bans on single-use plastics across various North American states are accelerating the transition to paper bags. These regulations are promoting sustainable alternatives and reducing the environmental impact.

: Stringent regulations and bans on single-use plastics across various North American states are accelerating the transition to paper bags. These regulations are promoting sustainable alternatives and reducing the environmental impact. Consumer Preference : A growing awareness among consumers about the harmful effects of plastic pollution is influencing their shopping choices. They are opting for retailers and brands that offer paper bags, which are seen as more environmentally responsible.

: A growing awareness among consumers about the harmful effects of plastic pollution is influencing their shopping choices. They are opting for retailers and brands that offer paper bags, which are seen as more environmentally responsible. Retail and Food Industry Adoption : Retailers, grocery stores, and the food industry are rapidly switching to paper bags. Not only do they align with the sustainability narrative, but they also offer branding opportunities through custom designs.

: Retailers, grocery stores, and the food industry are rapidly switching to paper bags. Not only do they align with the sustainability narrative, but they also offer branding opportunities through custom designs. Innovations in Design: The paper bag industry is continuously evolving with innovations in design and materials. Sturdy, reusable, and stylish paper bags are making their way into the market, attracting both businesses and consumers.



Key Segments of the Paper bag industry:

Grocery Bags : The grocery segment dominates the North American paper bag industry. With the shift towards reusable shopping bags, grocery stores are increasingly offering sturdy, eco-friendly paper bags to their customers.

: The grocery segment dominates the North American paper bag industry. With the shift towards reusable shopping bags, grocery stores are increasingly offering sturdy, eco-friendly paper bags to their customers. Retail Bags : Retailers, including fashion and specialty stores, utilize paper bags to enhance their brand image while contributing to the sustainability movement. These bags often come in various sizes and designs to suit the store's branding.

: Retailers, including fashion and specialty stores, utilize paper bags to enhance their brand image while contributing to the sustainability movement. These bags often come in various sizes and designs to suit the store's branding. Fast Food and Takeout Bags: The food industry is rapidly embracing paper bags for takeout and delivery services. These bags are not only practical but also align with the industry's efforts to reduce single-use plastic.



Mr. Ismail Sutaria, Principal Consultant at Future Market Insights, commented on the market's growth: "The North American paper bag industry is experiencing a remarkable surge due to heightened environmental awareness and government regulations aimed at reducing plastic waste. Businesses that pivot towards sustainable packaging solutions, such as paper bags, stand to benefit from a positive public perception and reduced environmental impact. This trend is poised to reshape the packaging industry in the coming years."

Key Players

Several key players in the North American paper bag industry are actively contributing to the industry's growth and innovation. Notable companies include:

International Paper Company: A leader in sustainable packaging solutions, International Paper offers a wide range of paper bags catering to various industries.

WestRock: With a strong focus on sustainability, WestRock provides innovative paper-based packaging solutions, including bags for retail and food applications.

Novolex: Novolex is dedicated to producing eco-friendly packaging, including paper bags, and is committed to reducing environmental impact.

Mondi Group: Known for its sustainable packaging solutions, Mondi Group offers a diverse portfolio of paper bags for different market segments.

Smurfit Kappa,

International Paper Company,

JohnPac Inc, ProAmpac LLC,

Stora Enso Oyj,

Oji Holdings Inc, Conitex Sonoco,

Ronopac Inc,

Atlas Paper Bag Co Ltd,

Huhtamki OYJ,

Global-Pac Inc,

United Bag, Inc,

Material Motion Inc.





The North American paper bag industry's trajectory is expected to continue its upward trend, benefiting both the environment and businesses that choose eco-friendly alternatives.

Key Segmentations-

By Product Type:

Sewn Open Mouth

Pinched Bottom Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Pasted Open Mouth

Flat Bottom



By Material Type:

Brown Kraft

White Kraft

Recycled Fiber



By Thickness:

Up to 50 Microns

51 to 100 Microns

101 to 150 Microns

Above 150 Microns

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Sale

Distributors

Bricks and Mortar

E-Retailers

By End Use:

Food Service Restaurants Hotels, Resorts and Institutions Online Food Delivery Food Courts

Retail

E-Commerce

Other Industries Building & Construction Chemical Agriculture & Allied Industries





By Region:

United States

Canada

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

