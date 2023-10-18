Potter Anderson Continues to Grow Bankruptcy Practice

Brett M. Haywood joins Delaware law firm as counsel

Wilmington, Del., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP has announced the continued growth of its bankruptcy practice with the addition of Brett M. Haywood as counsel. With the addition of Brett, the Potter Anderson bankruptcy group now includes 5 partners, 2 counsel and 8 associates dedicated to advising clients in complex restructurings.

Haywood joins Potter Anderson from Bespoke Financial, Inc. where he was Vice President, Corporate Counsel. Prior to that, he was an associate at Richards, Layton & Finger in Wilmington, Delaware.

At Potter Anderson, Haywood will focus primarily on complex commercial restructurings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, offering business-focused legal counsel and a proven track record of restructuring large corporate enterprises, negotiating complex commercial agreements, and advising company leaders and decision-makers on important legal matters.

Haywood received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and his B.A. from Northeastern University. He also served as a judicial law clerk to Hon. Christopher S. Sontchi of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brett to our strong bankruptcy team,” commented Blake Cleary and Katie Good, co-heads of the firm’s bankruptcy practice. “Brett’s in-house expertise, prior law firm experience, and judicial clerkship enable him to provide a unique perspective in solving complex restructuring issues and makes him a great addition to the firm.”

ABOUT POTTER ANDERSON & CORROON LLP

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national, and international clients. With nearly 100 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

